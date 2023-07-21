FDI Clinical Research Recruiting Patients with Cirrhosis Decompensated for Innovative Treatment Study in Puerto Rico

FDI Clinical Research Recruiting Patients with Decompensated Cirrhosis for Innovative Treatment Study

By: Luisa Ochoa

July 21, 2023

FDI Clinical Research has announced its recruitment of patients with decompensated cirrhosis to participate in a clinical study of an innovative treatment aimed at combating the damage caused by this condition. The investigation is specifically targeted at patients suffering from this condition in Puerto Rico.

Dr. José Rodríguez Orengo, CEO of FDI Clinical Research, stated, “At FDI Clinical Research, we are committed to developing treatments that improve the quality of life for those with decompensated cirrhosis. Our team of researchers is conducting clinical studies that seek to develop therapies that can reverse some of the damage caused by this condition, until now considered irreversible.”

Dr. Vivian Tamayo, a researcher in the study, emphasized the importance of recruiting patients with decompensated cirrhosis to advance the knowledge and treatment of this disease. She said, “This study represents a unique opportunity to contribute to the advancement of science in the management of decompensated cirrhosis. We are looking for courageous and committed people who want to be involved in finding innovative solutions for this condition.”

Decompensated cirrhosis is a chronic and irreversible liver disease that can have serious consequences for health. Some of the complications that may arise include coagulation problems, excessive accumulation of fluid in the abdomen (ascites), bleeding from esophageal varices, and hepatic encephalopathy.

“If you are a person who suffers from decompensated cirrhosis, we invite you to consider this valuable opportunity to contribute to medical science and potentially improve your quality of life,” said Dr. Tamayo. “At FDI Clinical Research, we strive to provide a safe environment for our patients, and we guarantee confidentiality and ethics in all of our research.”

To participate in the study, individuals interested should contact FDI Clinical Research at (787) 722-1248.

