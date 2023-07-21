Reinaldo Rueda’s Second Chapter with the Honduran National Team: World Cup Dreams and Experienced Players

Title: Honduran National Team’s Journey to the 2026 World Cup Under Rueda’s Guidance

In his second chapter as the coach of the Honduran National Team, Reinaldo Rueda has assembled a squad of potential players with extensive World Cup experience. With three World Cup processes already under their belt, these players have endured disappointments but are now determined to secure a spot in the upcoming tournament. Rueda’s roster consists of around 15 players, some of whom are eyeing their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Honduras last participated in the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil. However, their subsequent attempts in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 proved unsuccessful. This time around, Rueda’s team will aim to overcome the odds and secure a berth in the prestigious tournament. Among the players in contention are Jerry Bengtson, Buba López, and Andy Nájar, who have previously been part of the national team and participated in the qualifying rounds for all three World Cups.

Looking ahead to the fourth qualifying process for the 2026 World Cup, organized jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, these players face a crucial opportunity to bid farewell to their national team careers. Jerry Bengtson is currently 36 years old, while Buba López is about to turn 30, and Andy Nájar has already crossed that milestone.

Although the prospect of the 2030 World Cup may seem distant, these three individuals are focusing on making the most of the 2026 tournament. In addition to them, Reinaldo Rueda will undoubtedly rely on the talents of Antony “Choco” Lozano, Romell Quioto, and Rubilio Castillo in his future team selections.

Antony “Choco” Lozano was part of the qualifying round for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but was not included in the final squad. Playing in the CONCACAF qualifying round for the fourth time, Lozano, along with Romell Quioto, made their debut during the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup under the guidance of coach Jorge Luis Pinto. Both players formed a successful trident with Alberth Elis during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, achieving a commendable fourth-place finish.

Experienced midfielders Alex López and Bryan Acosta also add depth to the team’s roster. Meanwhile, the younger talents such as Omar Elvir, Óscar Almendárez, Marcelo Santos, and Edrick Menjívar look to make a lasting impact as well.

It is worth noting that in his first stint as the coach of the Honduran National Team, Reinaldo Rueda relied heavily on experienced players who were close to retirement. Figures like Carlos Pavón, Amado Guevara, Dani Turcios, and several others played vital roles. Rueda emphasized the importance of their wealth of experience as the team navigated through challenging qualifiers.

Looking forward, Rueda has his sights set on the 2026 World Cup, aiming to guide Honduras to success on the world stage. With a talented and experienced group of players at his disposal, the coach is prepared to face the upcoming challenges.

