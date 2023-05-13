Fear of the dentist: when hypnosis can help

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

A queasy feeling before going to the dentist – according to estimates German Society for Dental, Oral and Maxillofacial Medicine around 60 to 80 percent of people. Hypnosis is designed to take away the fear of the dentist. The Health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” explains when it can be worth trying – and when it’s not enough.

No hypnosis for dental phobia

Some practices offer that patients per Hypnosis into a state of relaxation and thus reduce anxiety during dental treatment. The aim of hypnosis is to get into the mind of the person concerned positive images to develop and thus draw attention away from the treatment. The method is suitable for many, says Professor Thomas Wolf, Senior Physician at the Clinic for Conservative Dentistry, Preventive and Pediatric Dentistry at the University of Bern and President of the German Society for Dental Hypnosis. Whether hypnosis helps, however, depends on whether the person concerned is only a little anxious or suffers from a phobia that needs treatment.

The Dental Anxiety Guideline advises people with a phobia of even one dental hypnosis away. According to the current state of knowledge, it is unclear whether those affected actually attend the next appointment after hypnosis or rather avoid. In addition, hypnosis does not treat the root cause of the fear. Studies suggest that people with a dental phobia often have other anxiety disorders as well. “Treating the teeth is one thing, treating the anxiety disorder is another”, says Professor Hans-Peter Jöhren, Head of the Dental Clinic at the Augusta Hospital in Bochum and a member of the German Society for Dental, Oral and Maxillofacial Medicine. Therefore, a phobia definitely belongs in the hands of experts.

