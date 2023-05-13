Building Energy Act: The role of the energy consultant

The Building Energy Act (GEG) is one of the central initiatives of the traffic light coalition in Berlin. In concrete terms, energy consumption and the associated CO2 emissions in the building sector are to be reduced over the next few years. There is a reason for this: a good two thirds of the CO2 emissions of households in the living area are due to heating.

As of 2019, 148 million tons of CO2 are emitted annually to keep living spaces warm. Although this is a drop of 15 percent compared to 2000, it is far too little to even come close to achieving the climate goals set by the Federal Republic.

Today, Friday, the Federal Council is dealing with the new Building Energy Act (GEG) from the department of Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). The federal states have already called for changes in advance. There were a number of recommendations in several committees of the Federal Council of the Federal Chamber of States, including a postponement of heating plans by three years to the beginning of 2027.

The new building energy law: the most important points

The Building Energy Act (GEG) sets stricter requirements for the energy efficiency of new buildings. The aim is to reduce the primary energy requirement and the CO2 emissions of buildings. For this reason, minimum standards for structural thermal insulation, building technology and the use of renewable energies are set. This is intended to promote the construction of new energy-efficient buildings.

The GEG also contains specific regulations for existing buildings, in particular with regard to energy-related refurbishment measures. Binding specifications for the energetic assessment and modernization of buildings are set. These include replacing outdated heating systems, improving building insulation and using renewable energies. The aim is to significantly reduce the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of existing buildings.

Last minute panic: Consumers act irrationally

A heated and, above all, emotional discussion about the legal reform, coupled with incorrect information and dangerous half-knowledge, would have been the main thing for many consumers led to irrational actionsays Jürgen Leppig, Chairman of the Federal Association of Building Energy Consultants in the Crafts (GIH): “People are buying gas heaters so that they can keep the gas heater for longer. Also at a horrendous price, because the prices have at least doubled there too.”

Leppig “was now in such a situation that a heat pump with funding was just as expensive as replacing the gas heating”. The fact that such decisions can be associated with enormous additional costs in the medium term is also a result of insufficient advice.

Even more important in the future: energy consultants

For example, a term of 20 to 30 years is often promised for new oil and gas heating systems. Due to the increasing number of built-in and failure-prone electronics, experts in practice expect an average service life of 18 to 20 years.

The importance of energy advice should therefore be emphasized in the planned building energy law. It plays an important role in the energetic assessment of buildings, the identification of renovation potential and the creation of renovation concepts.

“The energy consultant is the one who has the best overview and who then has a suitable solution for the individually tailored house with very different initial requirements,” says heat pump expert Prof. Andreas Holm from the Research Institute for Thermal Insulation (FIW) in Munich.

And Norbert Endres, energy consultant for the Bavarian Consumer Advice Center, adds: “There is an obligation for such comprehensive advice or for corresponding construction supervision in some federal funding programs, e.g. also in “BEG individual measures” such as new front doors or window replacements. But not so far when replacing the heating system “.

As part of the Building Energy Act, various state subsidy programs for energy-related refurbishment measures have been launched to support owners in the implementation and to create incentives, an energy consultant can also help to save money.

What energy consultants must be able to do

Energy consultants should have sound training and specialist knowledge in the field of energy-efficient building refurbishment. The typical training path includes training as an energy consultant, energy efficiency expert or civil engineer with a focus on energy. Further training as an energy consultant or a corresponding certification is also an advantage.

Important subject areas that are dealt with in the training include the energy assessment of buildings, the planning and implementation of energy-related refurbishment measures and, of course, knowledge of funding programs and legal provisions.

Costs for energy consultants

How much an energy consultant costs depends of course on the type and scope of the consulting services and can vary. Billing is usually either on an hourly basis or as a flat rate for a specific service.

“The experts have different hourly rates for this,” says energy consultant Norbert Endres. “It is not uncommon for such comprehensive consulting services to be funded, with up to 80 percent depending on the project and funding program.”

The upper limit of the eligible consulting fee is a maximum of 1,300 euros for one- and two-family houses and may not exceed 1,700 euros for residential buildings with at least three residential units. However, costs can also be more expensive, depending on the consulting effort. There is no fee schedule.

In some cases, the first meeting or an initial consultation may be free of charge. It is advisable to obtain three comparable offers from energy efficiency experts in the vicinity before placing an order and to make a decision based on the comprehensibility of the written explanations (possibly using a sample consulting report in advance).

Selection Criteria for Consumers

When considering hiring an energy consultant, there are a few key points to keep in mind: