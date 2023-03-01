Home Health February 2023: Tesla discounts hit
Health

by admin
February 2023: the cuts to the Tesla price lists revive the electric market, with 4,914 total registrations. But the market share does not go beyond 3.7%.

February 2023: Model Y first with 1,116 deliveries

It was to be expected: with the prices of ModelY e Model 3 drastically cut (respectively a 46.990 e 44.990 euro), Tesla further distances its competitors. And the Fiat 500e loses the lead again, stopping at 538 cars sold, less than half of the Model Y (1.116), which also costs practically double. In the top ten then follow the usual Smart ForTwo (409) by Renault, Megane (403) e Twingo (203). Then the second Tesla Model 3 (a 192), the Peugeot e-208 (158), l’Audi Q4 and finally two models of Chinese-owned brands: the MG4 (134) and the Polestar 2 (111). From the first ten they are missing the Renault Zoewhich has long led this ranking, and the two Volkswagens, ID.3 e ID.4, maybe afflicted with delivery problems.

The 10 best-selling plug-in hybrids in February and in the two-month period. Source: Unrae.

Hybrids and LPG are good, diesel and methane are bad

As usual (an Italian unicum), the sales of ibride plug-in they surpass those of pure electrics. They were placed in February 5.615, but with a declining market share, dal 4,9 al 4,2%. There’s always the lead Jeep Compassfollowed by the Ford Kuga and on the other Jeep, the Renegade. In general, however, the car market continues to grow (130,365 registrations in February, +17,5%). Sales continue to go strong of hybrids covering the 36,5% of consumer preferences, with the 9,8% for the “full” hybrid e 26,7% for the “mild” hybrid. Car registrations on petrol remain stable at 21,6%while the diesel they drop again and are now at 19,2%. Vehicle sales, on the other hand, did well a GPLnow at 10,1%while the collapse of the methanearrived to cover it 0,2% of registrations. All stats on the Unrae website.

