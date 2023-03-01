news-txt”>

The two performances of "L'odore" open the month of March on the theatrical program of the "L.Barbara" Theater and Music Society of breaking latest news. Blas Roca-Rey staged "L'odore" by Rocco Familiari at the Teatro Circus in breaking latest news, directed by Krzysztof Zanussi. The show, winner of the 2022 Flaiano Prize for best theatrical direction, will be on stage tonight at 9 pm and, in the afternoon, on Thursday 2 March 2023 at 5 pm. 'Ntoni, a life sentence for political crimes, can no longer embrace his beloved and desired Maria, whose memory, especially that of her "smell", haunts him. In his cell with him is a boy, 'Ndria, with a life of hardship behind him and convicted of common crimes. Life in the same narrow space has brought the two men closer together and somehow united them: the photo of Maria hanging on the wall, the possibility of fantasizing about it and her body, in the darkness of prison, through the stories of her husband, has created a very strong bond between the two. It is a complicity between males, which in part also becomes a relationship between teacher and pupil and contains an almost "erotic" component. For the program of concerts of the "L.Barbara" Theater and Music Society of breaking latest news on Friday 3 March at 21, the concert by Ettore Pagano on the cello and Monica Cattarossi on the piano at the Teatro Massimo in breaking latest news. The new international cello star in concert in breaking latest news: Ettore Pagano plays the music of Debussy, Paganini, Rossini and Franck with Monica Cattarossi. Ettore Pagano is one of the most interesting musicians among those belonging to the new generations, a real predestined, capable of excelling from an early age in a considerable number of competitions of absolute international prestige. Among the awards won by the cellist there are in fact the Kull Prize, won in 2020, and the recent affirmation in the 2022 edition of the Khachaturian Prize.


