Federal Health Minister Gröhe opens the 7th joint Prevention Congress

Since 2008, the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Association for Prevention and Health Promotion have regularly organized joint prevention congresses. They should help to reflect the current status in the field of “prevention and health promotion”, to clarify the implementation status that has already been achieved, to show approaches for action and, in particular, to offer civil society actors a platform for exchange.

This year, more than 280 participants took the opportunity to take up the discourse on the connection between prevention and care and to continue it with new impulses. They included specialists from the health, care and senior citizen sectors as well as stakeholders from municipalities, welfare associations, health insurance companies, politics and administration at the congress.

Further information on the Prevention Congress 2015 and its predecessors can be found on the Homepage of the BVPG under the heading “Conventions”.

