Fedez Launches Petition to Defend Psychologist Bonus and Support Mental Health

Fedez Launches Petition to Protect Psychologist Bonus for Mental Health Support

In his ongoing efforts to raise awareness about mental health, Fedez is now spearheading a petition to defend the Psychologist Bonus program. The program serves as a crucial support system for individuals grappling with mental disorders who may not have the financial means to afford necessary counseling and psychotherapy sessions. This initiative comes after his discussion on the topic during a guest interview with Fabio Fazio.

The Draghi government had recognized the vital role of supporting mental health in society and allocated 25 million euros for the Psychologist Bonus program in 2021. However, the Meloni government has significantly reduced these funds to 5 million euros for the current year and 8 million euros for 2024. This drastic reduction puts the much-needed support for those suffering from mental disorders at risk.

The urgency of this issue is highlighted by alarming statistics. According to the World Health Organization, 20% of Generation Z in Italy, aged between 10 and 20, suffer from mental disorders. Globally, suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 25. Istat has reported that in 2021, over 220,000 young people, accounting for 6.2% of children between 14 and 19 years old, experienced poor mental health and dissatisfaction in their lives.

Despite the evident need for psychological support, the availability of psychologists remains insufficient. Hospitals and clinics in Italy have only 2.8 psychologists per 100,000 inhabitants, whereas the Istituto Superiore di Sanità suggests a minimum of 1 psychologist per 1,000 inhabitants. Additionally, Italy’s investment in mental health is only 60 euros per citizen, placing the country among the lowest in Europe.

To address the financial barriers to accessing mental health support, the Psychologist Bonus program was introduced in 2022. The program has witnessed overwhelming demand, with 99% of requests meeting the eligibility criteria, according to the INPS 2023 annual report. However, only 10.5% of applications, approximately 41,600, received funding due to the substantial reduction in available funds.

Through this petition, Fedez and his supporters are calling on the government to swiftly pass the implementing decrees for the Psychologist Bonus program. Furthermore, they emphasize the necessity of allocating sufficient funds for mental health. Failure to pass these decrees within the next two months poses a risk of diverting the funds provided into the general state budget, undermining the entire operation.

Fedez states, “Psychological well-being must become a national priority. With this petition, we aim to safeguard the Psychologist Bonus program and ensure swift access to funds for those in need. It is crucial to emphasize the importance of investing in the mental health of Italian citizens, particularly young people.”

The need for immediate action is pressing, considering the current mental health crisis in Italy. The petition serves as a call to the government to prioritize mental health support and ensure adequate resources are allocated to address this critical issue.

