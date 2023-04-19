Feeding control and feeding optimization in the dairy cow herd are the be-all and end-all of healthy cows

Today more than ever, veterinarians in the veterinary care of dairy cows are required to ensure the health of their entrusted dairy cow farms at a high level, even far beyond the limits of their veterinary expertise

Veterinarians, farmers/herd managers and feeding consultants discuss animal health, feeding, feed controlling and management measures together

Today more than ever, veterinarians in the veterinary care of dairy cows are required to ensure the health of their entrusted dairy cow farms at a high level, even far beyond the limits of their veterinary expertise. The task of modern livestock medicine is no longer primarily the veterinary treatment of sick animals, but healthy animals on a farm must be cared for in such a way that they do not get sick in the first place. This form of care is referred to as preventive animal medicine, or the “management support” of the agricultural cattle yard. To do this, it is essential to also work closely with other advisory specialists on the farm in order to ensure animal health, animal welfare and operational economy at a high level together with veterinarians, feed consultants, stall construction consultants, economic consultants, etc. with the farmer or production manager.

In the veterinary care of dairy herds, particular attention must be paid to feeding and feed control. The sentence: “If the feed is okay, the cow is healthy”, put simply, has a great meaning, as practice shows again and again. And so the “modern” supervising veterinary practice must have knowledge of feeding and feed controlling in order to advise the farm on an equal footing with the other consulting experts.

Under the professional guidance of Dr. Wolfram Richardt, Head of Agricultural Research in Niederwiesa (Saxony), animal feeding, animal performance and the effects on animal health, for the benefit of the animals and the farm, are discussed intensively in the AVA workshop FEEDING CONTROLLING. In the practical part of the training, the participants visit a dairy farm and use checklists to “practice” what they have “learned and practiced” directly in practice.

In this special AVA course, together with the other specialist advisors of the dairy farms, the “New recommendations for the energy and nutrient supply of dairy cows” of the Society for Nutritional Physiology will also be discussed. There are completely new concepts for supplying milk cows with energy and protein, which veterinarians will also have to work with in the future. In the AVA workshop, some “old doctrines” will certainly be thrown overboard, because new scientific findings and practical experience must be applied in modern advice or modern veterinary stock management both by veterinarians and by agricultural advice. There are currently completely new concepts for supplying milk cows with energy and protein that veterinarians and consultants will have to work with in the future.

The AVA event focuses in particular on the exchange of knowledge and experience between the two professional groups, farmers and veterinarians, who, due to their great responsibility for the dairy farm, should update themselves regularly in order to successfully carry out their professional tasks.

This concept of joint further training for veterinarians and farmers at eye level, which is almost unique in Germany, has been carried out very successfully by the Agricultural and Veterinary Academy (AVA) for many years.

“AVA training courses help to save on pharmaceuticals,” says Ernst-Günther Hellwig, founder and head of AVA in Steinfurt, Münsterland, himself a specialist veterinarian and agricultural scientist.

Further information on the further training courses and other activities of the AVA can be found on the AVA homepage at www.ava1.de .

The AVA is a training company with the aim of training and further education and the distribution of information for the agricultural and veterinary sectors. At the same time, the AVA is a forum for farmers and veterinarians that takes a look at the challenges of producing healthy food in the coming decades.

For over 20 years, the aim of the Agricultural and Veterinary Academy has been to discuss the problems of modern, sustainable agriculture and animal husbandry. We want to find ways together to work in an animal-friendly, practical and consumer-oriented manner. AVA training courses help to save on pharmaceuticals!

Ernst Gunther Hellwig

Agricultural and Veterinary Academy (AVA) EG Hellwig

Wettringer Strasse 10 – D 48565 Steinfurt-Burgsteinfurt

fon: +49-(0)2551- 7878 fax: +49-(0)2551-83 43 00

[email protected] www.ava1.de

The AVA is a training company with the aim of training and further education and the distribution of information for the agricultural and veterinary sectors. At the same time, the AVA is a forum for farmers and veterinarians that looks at the challenges of producing healthy food over the coming decades.

»The aim of the Agricultural and Veterinary Academy is to discuss the problems of modern, sustainable agriculture and animal husbandry. Together we want to find ways to work in an animal-friendly, practical and consumer-oriented manner.«

Ernst-Günther Hellwig, founder and head of AVA, Steinfurt-Burgsteinfurt

