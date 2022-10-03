The main tumors of the gastrointestinal tract affect 78 thousand men and women in our country every year. Specifically, there are 43,700 cases of colorectal cancer; 14,500 in the stomach; 14,300 to the pancreas and 5,400 cholangiocarcinomas. These are all diseases that are still too often diagnosed too late. The Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) has therefore decided to launch a new national campaign: Quality of life in the Patient with Advanced Neoplasia in Gastro-Intestinal Cancer. It is made possible by an educational grant from the Servier Group in Italy and provides for a specific social campaign on the official accounts of the Scientific Society that will develop from the next few weeks. Four webinars will then be organized close to the world days dedicated to cancer (November / pancreas and stomach; February / cholangiocarcinoma and March / colorectal). The new initiative is presented during the second day of the AIOM national congress.

“We want to send a message of hope to patients affected by the most severe forms of gastro-intestinal cancer – says Saverio Cinieri, AIOM National President -. They are a heterogeneous group of diseases that have very different survival rates. five years after diagnosis 65% of patients are alive, while for the stomach the figure drops to 30%. For cholangiocarcinoma it stands at 15% and for the pancreas it is just over 10% “.

“As always in oncology it is necessary to focus on early diagnosis and effective therapies – continues Giordano Beretta, President of the AIOM Foundation -. Only for colorectal cancer there are national screening programs for all men and women over 50 For the other pathologies, on the other hand, there are no secondary prevention tests on a target population. On the contrary, they are silent oncological diseases that tend to appear with evident symptoms when it is too late. Scientific research has developed, over the last few years, innovative chemotherapy treatments that are progressively improving treatment opportunities and increasing life expectancy “. “Through social media and the web we will illustrate to patients the main diagnostic-therapeutic innovations – underlines Nicola Silvestris, Member of the AIOM Board of Directors -. We will also reiterate the importance of managing the four advanced-stage neoplasms only in reference centers and which guarantee a real multidisciplinary approach “. Tumors of the gastrointestinal tract are affected by incorrect lifestyles starting with nutrition. “More than 30% of all solid carcinomas are attributable to the diet – remembers Filippo Pietrantonio, Member of the AIOM Board of Directors -. It also heavily influences tumors of the digestive system together with other risk factors such as obesity or excess weight, low activity physics, cigarette smoking and alcohol abuse.

Some chronic diseases, infections or specific genetic mutations can also play a harmful role. “” Poor nutrition is a very serious problem in our country and above all is still underestimated – says Cinieri -. In the oncology field, it should be remembered that diet is the only factor that can both prevent and promote the onset of a tumor “.