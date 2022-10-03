Home Health Female tumors, in 10 years + 34% women live after diagnosis – Medicine
Female tumors, in 10 years + 34% women live after diagnosis – Medicine

Female tumors, in 10 years + 34% women live after diagnosis – Medicine

In Italy, women alive after the diagnosis of cancer have increased by 34% in 10 years, from 1,433,058 in 2010 to 1,922,086 in 2020. Effective weapons make it possible to live longer and longer, even when the disease is discovered in phase advanced.
The therapies are accompanied by screening programs, which especially in breast cancer are showing important results. In six years (2015-2021), among the women of our country, mortality from this cancer has decreased by almost 7%. Advances in therapeutic innovation are evident in ovarian cancer, where there are no secondary prevention programs available but deaths have dropped by 9%. However, targeted campaigns are needed for cancers that are becoming more and more feminine because they are closely linked to cigarette smoking, such as those of the bladder and lungs, which have recorded a net increase in deaths (+ 5.6% and + 5%). The photograph of female neoplasms was “taken” today at the AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) National Congress, taking place in Rome.

“The increasing number of women living after the diagnosis of a ‘typical’ female tumor shows us how much research has made important steps forward – says Saverio Cinieri, President of AIOM -. Today, effective molecular targeted therapies are available for neoplasms such as breast cancer, which in Italy, in 2020 alone, affected about 55 thousand women.

These weapons, effective even in the most aggressive forms such as triple negative ones, have allowed a significant decrease in mortality. And research is redefining the treatment for about half of breast cancer patients, that is, those with low levels of HER2 protein expression. continues Cinieri -. We have launched the communication campaign ‘Neoplasiadonna’, precisely with the aim of informing and educating. We have created a guide on prevention that has been distributed in major Italian cities, many social activities, we are also planning a spot “.

Today “we have new targeted therapies for ovarian cancer, even for women with an advanced diagnosis, capable of significantly improving life expectancy, reducing the risk of disease progression or death – explains Domenica Lorusso, Associate Professor of Obstetrics. and Gynecology and Head of Clinical Research Programming of the A. Gemelli University Polyclinic Foundation of Rome – In Italy, today, almost 50 thousand women live with a diagnosis of ovarian cancer and 70% of patients with advanced disease relapse. within two years. We have frontline maintenance therapies for them, capable of achieving long-term remissions. The importance of early diagnosis remains evident. Women should schedule an annual visit to the gynecologist, if they have risk factors including more often”.

“Today, thanks to research, a large number of neoplasms, once characterized by a negative prognosis, can be cured, such as lung cancer in an advanced stage – underlines Rossana Berardi, Professor of Oncology at the Polytechnic University of Marche -. lung cancer is becoming increasingly pink due to the spread of cigarette smoking in this segment of the population. It is important to address targeted prevention messages to save more lives “.

Tumors, oncologists campaign for gastrointestinal ones at the start
In Italy 78,000 new cases a year, still too many late diagnoses
The main tumors of the gastrointestinal tract affect 78 thousand men and women in our country every year. Specifically, there are 43,700 cases of colorectal cancer; 14,500 in the stomach; 14,300 to the pancreas and 5,400 cholangiocarcinomas. These are all diseases that are still too often diagnosed too late. The Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) has therefore decided to launch a new national campaign: Quality of life in the Patient with Advanced Neoplasia in Gastro-Intestinal Cancer. It is made possible by an educational grant from the Servier Group in Italy and provides for a specific social campaign on the official accounts of the Scientific Society that will develop from the next few weeks. Four webinars will then be organized close to the world days dedicated to cancer (November / pancreas and stomach; February / cholangiocarcinoma and March / colorectal). The new initiative is presented during the second day of the AIOM national congress.
“We want to send a message of hope to patients affected by the most severe forms of gastro-intestinal cancer – says Saverio Cinieri, AIOM National President -. They are a heterogeneous group of diseases that have very different survival rates. five years after diagnosis 65% of patients are alive, while for the stomach the figure drops to 30%. For cholangiocarcinoma it stands at 15% and for the pancreas it is just over 10% “.
“As always in oncology it is necessary to focus on early diagnosis and effective therapies – continues Giordano Beretta, President of the AIOM Foundation -. Only for colorectal cancer there are national screening programs for all men and women over 50 For the other pathologies, on the other hand, there are no secondary prevention tests on a target population. On the contrary, they are silent oncological diseases that tend to appear with evident symptoms when it is too late. Scientific research has developed, over the last few years, innovative chemotherapy treatments that are progressively improving treatment opportunities and increasing life expectancy “. “Through social media and the web we will illustrate to patients the main diagnostic-therapeutic innovations – underlines Nicola Silvestris, Member of the AIOM Board of Directors -. We will also reiterate the importance of managing the four advanced-stage neoplasms only in reference centers and which guarantee a real multidisciplinary approach “. Tumors of the gastrointestinal tract are affected by incorrect lifestyles starting with nutrition. “More than 30% of all solid carcinomas are attributable to the diet – remembers Filippo Pietrantonio, Member of the AIOM Board of Directors -. It also heavily influences tumors of the digestive system together with other risk factors such as obesity or excess weight, low activity physics, cigarette smoking and alcohol abuse.
Some chronic diseases, infections or specific genetic mutations can also play a harmful role. “” Poor nutrition is a very serious problem in our country and above all is still underestimated – says Cinieri -. In the oncology field, it should be remembered that diet is the only factor that can both prevent and promote the onset of a tumor “.
