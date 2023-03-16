Clematis is one of the most beautiful flowering climbing plants. However, the heavy feeder needs a lot of nutrients for this. Then the question arises: How can you fertilize the clematis and which home remedies should you keep your hands off?

What to fertilize clematis with? The fertilizer from the garden center should contain this

Which fertilizer from the garden center is suitable for the clematis? If you decide to use commercial fertilizers, then you can choose an NPK fertilizer. These are fertilizers that contain nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) in a specific ratio. The high concentration of these three macronutrients immediately boosts plant growth and flowering. The fertilizer therefore has a very fast effect and is perfect for heavy feeders such as clematis. An NPK fertilizer with a low nitrogen content (5-10-10) will do you particularly well during the growing season. Give this once in spring, at the start of the gardening season.

When the flower buds are around 5 cm long, you can feed the plants alternately between 5-10-10 and 10-10-10 fertilizer. You should administer the first variant once a month. The second variant is more balanced and must now be administered every 6 weeks.

Is rose fertilizer suitable?

Another variation of garden center fertilizer is rose fertilizer. This is a long-term fertilizer with an immediate effect. Most rose fertilizers contain the macronutrient elements nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium in a ratio of 6 to 3 to 5 and then contain numerous micronutrients that are good for heavy consumers. In addition, the fertilizer pellets score with a high water storage capacity and can thus improve the garden soil and substrates. Since roses and clematis have similar soil requirements, you can also use similar fertilizers.

Fertilize Clematis: Which home remedies are suitable?

Incidentally, there are also numerous home remedies that you can use to care for your climbing plants. You already have most of these at home and there are a few that anyone can get hold of quickly. The important thing about organic fertilizers from the household is that they take longer to develop their full effect and also that they have a shorter effect than commercial fertilizers. Therefore, fertilizers should be applied more often than usual.

Why the heavy consumer likes coffee grounds

The coffee grounds are rich in nitrogen and also contain important nutrients such as calcium, potassium and other micronutrients. You can either add coffee grounds to the compost pile and then use the compost to fertilize the clematis plant, or incorporate coffee grounds directly into the potting soil. But beware: Too much of a good thing can also be harmful. More than 1 tablespoon of coffee grounds per square meter can form an impermeable barrier and prevent water uptake by the roots.

Horn shavings are a cheap long-term fertilizer

If you are looking for a suitable long-term organic fertilizer, then horn shavings are the right choice. They offer everything necessary for a long flowering period and are particularly suitable for climbing plants. It is best to mix horn shavings with compost and work this nutrient-rich mixture into the substrate (for potted plants) or the garden soil (for outdoor climbing plants).

Fertilize clematis: make compost tea with brown layers

The production of compost tea is very easy and quick. The nutrient-rich substance is rich in microorganisms and nutrients. It promotes rich soil life and growth in numbers of beneficial bacteria. You need:

4 liters of rainwater or chlorine-free tap water (just put the water in a bucket and leave it for 24 hours)

2 cups of compost

1 TL Molasses

1 tsp brown layers

Mix all the ingredients in an empty bucket and let the “tea” steep for 24 hours. Before use, dilute the compost tea: 4 cups of compost tea in 4 liters of water. Use this to water the clematis from above, then spray the leaves with the mixture. For best results, fertilize the clematis with compost tea at least twice a week. This liquid fertilizer needs time to develop its full effect.

The clematis is one of the most beautiful permanent bloomers for the trellis, the house wall or the pergola. However, in order for it to bloom lushly in the flower box, in the tub or in the flower bed, the right nutrients are very important. You can opt for a fertilizer from the garden center or use a home remedy. The main thing is that they regularly administer the fertilizer.