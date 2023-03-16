The 2022 budget confirms an important result for the turnover of iliad Italia which stands at 927 million euros (up compared to the 802 million euros recorded as at 31.12.2021), and marks a growth of 15.5% for this year.

iliad in Italy is confirmed as a protagonist in the telecommunications market with one million net mobile users activated only in 2022, thus reaching i 9.5 million (around 8.5 million in 2021). On fixed lines, the 100% FTTH fiber optic offer launched in January 2022 has demonstrated great success with 109 thousand activations in just 11 months, representing around 3.4% of the FTTH segment to date. Particularly positive results also for the last quarter of 2022 in which +224,000 net users on mobile and +25,000 net users on fiber were respectively recorded. Thanks to these performances, iliad is confirmed as the first operator in the mobile market for net user balance for the nineteenth quarter in a row.

The mobile network also won the 2022 “Availabilty award”, assigned every six months by Opensignal, the leading independent company for evaluating the experience of mobile telephony users. The Opensignal surveys have placed iliad in first place in the ranking of operators for mobile network availability, calculated on the basis of the time spent by users in connection with a 3G, 4G or 5G network.

“For iliad, 2022 was another year of growth and innovation – he has declared Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliad Italy – The important result achieved allows us to continue to look to the future with foresight and great enthusiasm. We are meeting our commitments by ensuring transparency and clarity in all our activities. For 2023 we want to continue to be at the side of our users with the best technologies and with offers without surprises and without hidden costs, the distinctive features that have made us the standard bearer of transparency in Italy”.

In the area of ​​environmental sustainability, the Energy Optimization Plan was announced in October 2022, which contains actions aimed mainly at making consumption more efficient. A concrete example is the night-time switch-off of some frequencies on the mobile network which makes it possible to obtain reductions from 5 to almost 10% of the direct energy consumption of each radio site involved without altering the service offered to users. In the area of ​​social sustainability, however, iliad continued to promote professional training projects and made a concrete contribution to the elimination of educational inequalities.

The company’s sustainability strategy is part of a broader process undertaken as early as 2021 by the Group, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality for direct emissions by 2035 and to increasingly include ESG issues along the entire supply chain. value.

The iliad Group, the sixth largest mobile telephone operator in Europe, continues to record widespread growth in the number of users, turnover and EBITDAaL in all reference countries with Play in Poland, Free in France and iliad in Italy. In 2022 there was a turnover of 8.4 billion euros and an EBITDAaL growing by 12% to 3.3 billion euros, with almost 46 million users, compared to the 43 million recorded at the end of 2021, and a profit at the end of the period of 758 million euros, up by 44.1%.