Fiaso, hospitalizations return to increase (+ 5.6%) but all patients ‘with Covid’ – Italian hospitals

After two months of progressive decline, there is a return to an increase (+ 5.6%) in SarsCoV2 positive patients admitted to sentinel hospitals of the Fiaso network (Italian Federation of health and hospital companies). This is what emerges from the latest Fiaso survey of 27 September.

Fiaso points out that this is, however, “an increase relating only to the ordinary wards and entirely borne by patients ‘Con Covid’, that is, who have arrived in hospital to treat other pathologies and have been found to be accidentally positive for the swab”. On the other hand, hospitalizations “For Covid” fell by 2.1% compared to last week.

