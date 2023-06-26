Fiat will no longer produce gray cars – Virgilio Motori

From now Fiat will no longer produce gray cars. The epochal turning point is anticipated by a promotional video in which Olivier Francois, CEO of the historic Italian brand, can be seen literally immersing himself in color on board the new Fiat 600e.

The Stellantis brand intends to embody the bright colors of Italy under the slogan “Italia. The land of colors. Fiat. The color mark”: the decision, of historic significance, was born to enhance the Italian lifestyle, reaffirming the value of the New Dolce Vita. Fiat is thus transformed into the “brand of joy, colors and optimism”.

“We broke the rules: we decided to stop producing gray Fiat cars,” he said Olivier FrancoisCEO of Fiat and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis, claiming a radical choice which “aims to further strengthen Fiat’s leadership as a brand of joy, color and optimism”.

“This choice reaffirms to people the values ​​of the New Dolce Vita and the Italian DNA embodied by the Brand”, explained the CEO, recalling that “Italy is the country of colours”: thegoodbye to grey thus it becomes a new distinctive feature of Fiat cars, which are dressed in a renewed color vision ready to welcome the profound changes the entire sector is undergoing.

“Italy. The land of colors. Fiat. The brand of colors” is the claim that accompanies the short dedicated video announcement of the House founded in 1899 in Turin: the new colorful world of Fiat is introduced to the public by Olivier Francois himself, who aboard a brand new Gray Fiat 600e is immersed in a large tub of paint set up in the square in Lerici to re-emerge in a heated orange tint.

The fact that it’s just one Fiat 600e to be immersed in color in the video presenting the new Fiat course is not accidental: the announcement was in fact an opportunity to confirm theawaited debut of the new 600, which will be officially presented on 4th July.

To see the colorful Fiat 600e in dealerships, we will have to wait until next autumn: “Fiat wants to inspire people to live with optimism and positivity and this will also be one of the missions of the new Fiat 600e, the electric car for families and friends, which will be presented on July 4th”, declared Francois.

The long-awaited B-SUV designed for families, which could be the heir to the old Fiat 500X, will enrich the current Fiat range with a new electric model which joins the ranks of already beloved cars such as the Fiat 500e and Fiat E-Doblò.

The current range in the Fiat price list – Nuova 500, 500 Hybrid, 500X, Panda and Tipo – embraces the color revolution by wearing evocative colors such as Bianco Gelato, Arancio Sicilia, Arancio Paprika, Rosso Passione, Blu Dipinto di Blu, Blu Italia, Blu Venezia, Verde Dew, Verde Foresta, Rose Gold and Nero Cinema, which recall the beauties and the most iconic and evocative scenarios of the Belpaese, ever before inspiration for cars of the Italian brand.