Home Health Fibromatosis: causes, symptoms and treatment
Health

Fibromatosis: causes, symptoms and treatment

by admin
Fibromatosis: causes, symptoms and treatment

What is Fibromatosis?

Fibromatosis is a term that indicates a set of soft tissue tumors that share specific characteristics, among which stand out a rather aggressive behavior that manifests itself with frequent recurrences, but the absence of malignancy; these are well-differentiated tumors that do not form metastasisalthough it must be said that desmoid tumors can be locally aggressive, even pressing dangerously on organs and other nearby structures (including blood vessels and nerves).

Fibromatosis, regardless of its form and location, is characterized by the appearance of fibroids, benign tumors that are the result of excessive fibrous growth of the dermal and subcutaneous connective tissue.

iStock.com/solar22

Classification

The most common form of classification of fibromatosis is based on the age of onset and, secondly, on the depth of the affected tissue (source MyP table):

Youth adult
Superficial forms deep form
Congenital generalized fibromatosis (myofibromatosis) Palmar fibromatosis (Dupuytren’s disease) and plantar fibromatosis (Ledderhose disease) Desmoid tumors:

  • Extra-abdominal fibromatosis
  • Abdominal fibromatosis
  • Intra-abdominal fibromatosis
Fibroma aponeurotico Penile fibromatosis (Peyronie’s disease)
Infantile digital fibromatosis Garrod Bearings
Aggressive infantile fibromatosis Dermatofibroma
Neck fibromatosis Nodular fasciitis
Lenticular dermatofibrosis (Buschke-Ollendorf syndrome) Elastofibroma

However, the difference between superficial and deep fibroids goes beyond mere location, because:

  • surface forms have
    • slow growth
    • small size
    • limited aggression
  • while the deep forms
    • show rapid growth,
    • reach large sizes
    • they often involve deeper structures (such as muscles in the trunk and extremities).

With regard to the type of lesion, it is then possible to make a distinction into:

  • soft fibroids (composed mostly of cells)
  • hard fibroids (composed mainly of fibers).

Note that the term fibroma generally indicates a benign tumor, unlike fibrosarcoma which is instead the malignant form.

Cause

As with nearly all cancers, the exact cause is unclear; if for some forms (such as desmoid tumors) specific events are hypothesized (such as trauma or hormonal changes, such as pregnancy) that act on a genetic predisposition, for other forms it is more difficult to make hypotheses.

For superficial fibromatoses such as palmar, plantar, and penile fibromatosis, an association with other health conditions is often seen, such as diabetesliver disease and high pressure.

Treatment

Treatment is mainly surgical, but highly variable depending on the location and shape of the fibroid.

Sources and bibliography

See also  Here is the longevity diet

You may also like

Dealing openly with dementia

Health without Frontiers | International Health

Ukrainian soldiers beheaded, videos reminiscent of ISIS. Zelensky:...

free visits for chronic low back pain in...

Alert carcinogenic nitrosamines: here’s what foods are found

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, April 2023: free...

Live Real Madrid-Chelsea 2-0: follow the match LIVE...

AN ALGORITHM FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER Cancers

Fill up on fiber with these healthy and...

Same-sex experiences: Germans are so keen to experiment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy