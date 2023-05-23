Fighting cellulite at the table: the three foods to absolutely add to your diet

The orange peel skin problem afflicts millions of women. To solve the imperfections of cellulite, nature offers its help.

To be fit and get rid of cellulite, you need to act on several fronts. In addition to regular physical activity and a healthy diet, adding some particularly beneficial foods to your diet can help reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Miraculous effects? Miracles are not within our reach, but certainly there are foods that turn into excellent allies in life prevention and fight against cellulite. Let’s see immediately what they are and how they act in the body, what nutrients they contain and why they are useful.

How to get rid of cellulite with nutrition: the ‘miraculous’ effects

In particular, the pineapplei cucumbers and the green tea they are all foods famous for their beneficial effects on fight against cellulite. Each of these gifts of nature contains nutrients, lots of water and few calories, all of which make it possible to eliminate stagnant fluids and lose weight. But that’s not all, let’s reveal the secrets of cucumbers, pineapples and green tea to have smooth skin without orange peel skin.

Pineapple: anti-inflammatory and moisturizing. It is a fruit rich in bromelain, a natural enzyme that helps reduce inflammation of the connective tissue reducing the typical appearance of the cellulite . It’s important to note that pineapples are also high in water, which means they help keep your skin hydrated and prevent water retention, which is another cause of cellulite.

Combined, these three foods can be very effective fight against cellulite. To integrate them into your diet, you can prepare a pineapple and cucumber salad and drink a cup of it regularly green tea. Preparing pineapple and cucumber salad is very simple. In fact, it is enough to cut the cucumber and pineapple into cubes and dress them with a little olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

In addition to incorporating these foods into your daily diet, it is also important to follow ahealthy eating and varies beyond ad exercise regularly even just with a long walk.