AnTuTu launches public beta version of V10, the test is more detailed, and the overall score rises- Qooah

According to reports, major changes have taken place in the test standards this time, including advanced tests for CPU, GPU, storage, and UX.

The score of the new version of V10 will be higher than that of V9, because the newly added test modules will affect the score, especially the newly added 3D test, and the number of sub-items in the storage part will increase, which will increase the overall score.

On the CPU side, improved support for multi-core parallel processing. Reduce the dependence of some algorithms on the operating system API, so that the test results are closer to the physical performance of the CPU.

In terms of GPU, two high-stress tests for flagships and medium-stress 3D test scenarios for ordinary models are specially designed based on the UE4 engine, and the ultimate performance test results of GPUs will be more accurate.

The graphics and computing of the two new test implementations are based on APIVulkan technology, featuring high performance, low overhead and cross-platform support.

In terms of storage, the ROM test is optimized, and the efficiency of the test is improved. RAM test results will show bandwidth and latency, which can test speed and latency.

In terms of UX, it has added PDF document processing capability, 2K and above large pixel image processing capability, H265 decoding test and H264 encoding test, and newly added Webview and list delay test.