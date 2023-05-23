Fed: High inflation erodes financial security for American households

Federal Reserve: High inflation erodes financial security of American households, more and more people are struggling to make ends meet
Last summer, U.S. inflation hit a 40-plus-year high. (Data map)
Overseas Network, May 23 (Xinhua) According to a Reuters report on the 22nd, a survey released by the Federal Reserve on the same day showed that the record high inflation in the country has weakened the financial security of American families, and more and more Americans are living beyond their means. .
According to the survey, the share of U.S. households reporting that they are “financially OK” in 2022 has fallen by 5 percentage points, and the share of households saying they are doing worse has risen by 15 points to 35%, both figures for the first time since the Federal Reserve’s 2014 census. The highest level since the survey. Fifty-four percent of U.S. adults said their household budgets are affected “a lot” by rising prices, with parents raising children under 18, Black and Hispanic adults, and people with disabilities the most likely to be affected by inflation. Overall, one-third of households cite inflation as their main financial challenge, more than fourfold more than in 2016.
While strong demand for jobs has forced employers to raise salaries several times, the benefits of these wage increases have been offset by higher prices. Only 49% of U.S. households say they spend less than they earn each month, down from 55% in 2021. Nearly two-thirds of households said they were using fewer products or stopped using them entirely due to inflation. More than half of households report saving less.
The survey, based on detailed interviews with more than 11,000 U.S. households, will be conducted in October 2022. In the summer of that year, the U.S. inflation rate hit a 40-year high of 9.1%. In an attempt to bring down inflation, the Federal Reserve kept raising interest rates, causing several major U.S. regional banks to fail within weeks, plunging financial markets into crisis. (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)
Copyright and Disclaimer
Copyright statement: All manuscripts sourced from “Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or “Xinhua Newspaper Network” are the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network, and shall not be reprinted or mirrored without permission; authorized reprinting The source must be indicated as “Xinhua Newspaper Network”, and the cable header of “Xinhua Newspaper Network” must be reserved.
Disclaimer: Manuscripts reprinted on this site only represent the author’s personal views and have nothing to do with Xinhua News Agency. Its originality and the text and content stated in the article have not been confirmed by this site, and this site does not make any guarantee or commitment to the authenticity, completeness, and timeliness of this article and all or part of the content, text, and text. Readers are only for reference, and please Verify the relevant content yourself.