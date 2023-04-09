The participants of the symposium will work together to develop concrete implementation proposals for the implementation of the oncological model curriculum in medical training and publish them in a “Heidelberg Declaration”. The results of the project also represent an important building block for the implementation of the requirement included in the licensing regulations for doctors in 2012 that the conduct of medical interviews is the subject of medical training and the content of the final state examination.

Recommendations for the National Cancer Plan in the implementation phase

In June 2008, the Federal Ministry of Health launched the National Cancer Plan together with the German Cancer Society, the German Cancer Aid and the Working Group of German Tumor Centers. It aims to further develop the oncological care in Germany, which is good by international comparison, as well as early cancer detection and to strengthen patient orientation. The numerous recommendations for the 13 goals of the National Cancer Plan are currently being implemented.

Further information on the project “Communicative skills of doctors in oncology – development of a longitudinal oncological model curriculum for communication based on the implementation recommendations of the National Cancer Plan” and the “Heidelberg Declaration” can be found at: www.medtalk-education.de/projekte/longkomm-symposium