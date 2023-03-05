PPE Germany GmbH – No masks in spring

In times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of masks has proven to be an important measure to protect against infection with the virus. Spring is just around the corner and by 2023 the population should experience no general obligation to wear masks. The health ministers have agreed that the mask requirement should only continue to apply to visitors to doctors, hospitals and nursing homes.

Prevention, protective measures for self-protection and protection of others are the focus here. “The protective effect of masks includes the aspect of personal protective measures, self-protection and protection of others in order to protect other people from infections through wearing them,” says Max Leber, Managing Director of PPE Germany GmbH from Berlin. The expert heads the company PPE Germany, which produces 45 million masks per month.

Can wearing masks help slow the spread of disease and thereby save lives? This question was discussed at length, researched and was the reason for numerous investigations, explains Max Leber, Managing Director of PPE Germany GmbH from Berlin. Many renowned studies now show that wearing a mask was not the only reason for fewer respiratory diseases. Overall, all measures such as keeping your distance, ventilation and hygiene measures must be observed together with wearing masks.

Opportunities for new pandemic challenges and healthcare

“After the COVID-19 pandemic is before the next pandemic” – the pandemic has changed everyday life and work. Respirators have become an important protective tool to prevent the spread of disease and protect healthcare workers. Employees in dental and family doctor practices, care facilities and hospitals want appropriate protection due to their proximity to patients. “There has been a rethink as a result of the pandemic; the mask is perceived as a necessary item of clothing,” says Max Leber. Mask wearers do not find every mask beneficial and complain about nose and headaches up to shortness of breath. But also earache or hearing comprehension, as well as the strain on voice and communication are mentioned again and again. Especially the not always pleasant smell of the mask is lamented. This is due to the materials often used, such as fleece and adhesive, which cause irritation of the nose or headaches. PPE Germany GmbH has further developed the FFP2 masks under these challenges. “As a type 2 medical face mask, the Dodo Air Medical also has medical approval in addition to CE approval, is particularly skin-friendly thanks to the special inner layer with meltblown, and has elastic ear straps for maximum comfort. The feedback from Dodo Air Medical mask wearers is that they are convinced of the extremely pleasant wearing comfort,” explains Max Leber.

FFP2 masks for third-party and self-protection

In particular, professional groups such as medical staff, nurses and others who work in close contact with patients must be adequately protected due to their proximity to potentially infectious aerosols. But other industries are also focusing on occupational safety and health protection through respiratory protection at work, which is ideal for most industries and applications in which protection against particles is required, for example against dust and fibers, make FFP2 masks one make an important contribution to the protection of workers.

Does an FFP2 mask protect against viruses?

Numerous studies by the Max Planck Society have shown that well-fitting FFP2 masks reduce the risk at least to the per thousand range. FFP2 masks in particular, which have a higher filter performance than conventional surgical masks, help protect both the wearer and other people around them from infection.

Viruses are airborne and can be spread through coughing, sneezing, and speaking. Wearing a respirator can prevent droplets containing the virus from becoming airborne and infecting other people. In addition, wearing masks prevents the wearer from becoming infected through inhaling contaminated droplets.

The expert Max Leber honestly: “Respiratory masks alone do not offer a 100 percent guarantee against infections”. The mix does it. Studies during the Corona Pandemic have shown that the use of masks should be practiced in conjunction with other preventive measures such as regular hand washing and social distancing to minimize the risk of virus transmission.

Research institutions have come to the conclusion that wearing a well-fitting respirator mask helps to minimize risk. Max Leber proud, medical staff and nursing staff benefit from our products due to the leap in quality in occupational safety. “The topic of safety with wearing comfort for the wearer is very important for everyday work,” says Max Leber. In everyday work, wearing masks for hours is realistic and this poses great challenges for employees. PPE Germany has specialized in effective protection with wearing comfort. FFP2 mask Dodo Air Medical impresses with a filter performance of more than 97 percent and ensures extremely comfortable wearing thanks to its low breathing resistance. Max Leber continues that the flat design enables the product to be stored in a space-saving manner. “Due to the shape of the front, the form stability of the mask is increased, while the elastic ear loops allow an effortless adjustment to the face and head.” The particularly high-performance filter layer guarantees protection against harmful substances such as dust, smoke and aerosols. However, it is important that masks are used and disposed of correctly to maximize effectiveness.

Respirators in Europe

Protective masks, especially in a clinical context, have been around in Europe for a long time. In Europe, especially during the pandemic, many companies have started producing respiratory masks to meet the growing need for protective equipment. Germany, Europe’s most populous country, ranked first in a Europe-wide comparison among buyers of FFP2 masks and surgical masks from the Chinese market. During the pandemic, there were delivery disruptions and supply bottlenecks, which is why a production site for FFP2 masks was set up in Germany, for example by PPE-Germany GmbH in Berlin, with more than 45 million masks a month. “Our success story arose out of necessity in 2020, when the demand for respiratory masks in Germany could not be guaranteed. Since the start of production in December 2020, our machines and production have not stood still to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment,” says Max Leber. By manufacturing respirator masks “Made in Germany”, supply chains can be maintained, bottlenecks and disruptions minimized, which is why PPE-Germany GmbH sees expansion for Europe as a great advantage in order to be prepared for the next challenges. “On the one hand, independent production covers the domestic need for respiratory masks and at the same time the dependence on imports from other countries is reduced,” says Max Leber. This provides reliable and constant access to protective equipment.

In this case, “learning from the past” means that the production of high-quality respiratory masks in Europe ensures the supply of protective equipment and reduces dependencies. Max Leber from PPE-Germany is convinced that respiratory masks manufactured in Europe by complying with stricter production standards are a good basis for new challenges such as pandemics. Nevertheless, we are looking forward to spring without the obligation to wear masks.

PPE Germany GmbH based in Berlin are specialists in respiratory protection made in Germany. PPE Germany is one of the major European mask producers for high-quality FFP2 masks and started production in 2020 to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment. PPE Germany protects the health of people who have to work and live in complicated air conditions, for example through viral contamination, hospital germ contamination, bacterial contamination, dust, fibers (e.g. from mineral wool), industrial exhaust gases, fine dust. All PPE Germany products are certified and are subject to the strictest test standards.

