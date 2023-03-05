Il French Senate a right-wing majority approved late last night the abolition of several special pension schemesincluding those of the RATPthe company that manages all the public transport in Paris and Ile de France, and energy companies. The decision, which would apply only to new hires, implements the provisions of article 1 of the disputed reform of pensions. In the Senate, the law passed with 233 votes in favor and 99 against.

Tension rises in the squares and in the companies in view of the mobilization called for 7 March by labor unions, who threaten to stop the country. The employees of the companies they manage electricity and gas, worried like those of the Ratp for the abolition of the special regime reserved to them until now, they started a strike last Friday, with the threat of extending its duration until the government withdraws the reform. Meanwhile, the unrest has already led to reductions in electricity generation at several power stations nuclearwithout causing inconvenience to customers.

“Se Emmanuel Macron he does not want a France paralyzed and a week without light, he had better withdraw his reform,” he warned Sebastien Menesplier, general secretary of the CGT energy union. “We will be capable of anything,” Federal Secretary Fabrice Coudour echoed him. The Minister of Public Accountsto Gabriel Attal for his part, he invited the trade unions to “responsibility” underlining that to be brought to their knees by a possible prolonged strike will be “the French, the workers”.

In recent days, the government spokesman, Olivier Veranhad argued that the country risks a “ecological catastrophe” if the unions implement their plan to “lock down France”. Véran mentioned among other things the drought, the vaccination against papillomavirus and the railway network: “Blocking France would mean risking an ecological, agricultural, health catastrophe”, ignoring “the health of our children”, he said. “Is the drought the unions’ fault? Like the health crisis? And why not there defeat at the World Cup?” quipped Laurent Berger, secretary of the CFDT trade union. Berger spoke of “attempts to destabilize an unprecedented mobilization against retirement at 64”.