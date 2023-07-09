Fire in the rest home in Milan. “There was no doctor on duty”

breaking latest news – The night the fire broke out in the Rsa Casa Per i Coniugi, in via Cinquecento 19, in Milan, according to what breaking latest news learns, there was no doctor on duty. Two doctors had resigned in recent months, but a replacement had not yet been hired.

Meanwhile, yesterday evening the two milder patients who are hospitalized at the Policlinico Hospital of Milan were discharged. Of the two elderly hospitalized in red code “one is better and the other is still in a delicate situation”, informed the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala. “The rest of them are almost all ready to leave the hospital.”

The investigations

The file on the fire at the RSA will remain for a few more days at the expense of unknown persons. For the first registrations, the prosecutors of the “Protection of health, environment and work” pool, coordinated by the assistant prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano, await the annotations of the fire investigative unit of the Fire Brigade, the Scientific Police and the Flying Squad.

There are at least three fronts on which the investigations focus:

the cause of the initial fire, compliance with the fire regulations, timely activation of the emergency services.

On the first point the investigators do not seem to have any doubts as the fire would have started from the spark of thelighter or from the embers of a cigarette butt lit by Laura Blasek, the 86-year-old who was charred together with her 605 roommate Nadia Rossi, 69. Investigations and checks, in charge of the investigators of the Fire Brigade, instead focus on the malfunction of the smoke detection system, inactive since at least January 2022.

New complaint from an employee

An employee of the RSA Casa per i Conigi denounces the precarious situation of another Rsa managed by the Social Cooperative Services to the Person Proges, in via Panigarola 14.

“I hope the same mistake doesn’t happen again,” she says. “In the structure nearby the ssituation is terrible. The material is missing and the maintenance is non-existent “. Even” the lift has been broken for years “, he adds.

And even in the 7-storey residence for the elderly in via Panigarola “there is a lack of staff”, he adds. “We don’t want to risk our lives to go to work.” Due to the unavailability of the residence, the employee was transferred, together with some colleagues, to the nearby structure.

“Before this episode occurred they had denied us holidays because they did not want to hire replacement staff. Now they have told us to take them given the situation”. The woman reports that she is very worried because “they never listened to us. The management was aware of the numerous inconveniences in the RSA, but has always told us that the responsibility lies with the Municipality”.

Even the fire extinguisher is out of order

Even the fire extinguisher is out of order inside the RSA in via Panigarola 19, the ‘twin’ of the ‘Casa per i coniugi’. According to the tender specifications, the two structures should have had two different managements, instead the management is entrusted to the same person.

Meanwhile, sources close to the social cooperative for personal services, Proges, let it be known that the obligation is to be available, not present, and a doctor was correctly available. Before Covid, however, doctors were present, one in each location.

