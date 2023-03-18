Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

After four months, the national team is back on the pitch, starting its journey as reigning European champions in the EURO 2024 qualifiers: the Azzurri restart from Naples with…

After four months, the national team is back on the pitch, starting its journey as reigning European champion in the qualifiers a EURO 2024: the Azzurri restart from Naples with the match against the most formidable opponents of the group, England, (Stadio ‘Diego Armando Maradona’, Thursday 23 March – 8.45 pm) to then face Malta away (Ta’ Qali Stadium, Sunday 26 March – 8.45 pm). Two matches that open a 2023 full of commitments, from qualifying for the continental tournament that will be played next year in Germany (the group, which also includes Ukraine and North Macedonia, will end in November), to the Nations League Finals in program in mid-June in the Netherlands.

Mateo Retegui, the Tigre striker in Mancini’s sights for the national team

Mancini’s choices

Coach Roberto Mancini has called up 30 players, who will meet on Sunday 19 March at the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano: first call-up to the national team for Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone, for Turin defender Alessandro Buongiorno and for the forward of Club Atletico Tigre Mateo Retegui. The players called up under Mancini’s management thus become 102, with Falcone and Buongiorno having already taken part last December in the rally dedicated to players of national interest. Matteo Darmian and Alessio Romagnoli also return to wear the blue shirt, absent respectively from March 2018 and November 2020.

The list of summoned

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Wladimiro Falcone (Lecce), Alex Meret (Naples), Ivan Provedel (Lazio);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Alessandro Buongiorno (Turin), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Alessio Romagnoli (Lazio), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Monza), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain);

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United), Vincenzo Grifo (Fribourg), Simone Pafundi (Udinese), Matteo Politano (Naples), Mateo Retegui (Club Atletico Tigre), Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham united).

Read the full article

on The Messenger