First medicruiter nurses from South America start work in Germany / …

Marcela and Rafael have already come a long way: lots of training, learning a new language, exams, a long flight to a country they don’t yet know, strangers and a new job. But the real challenge has only just begun for them: Marcela and Rafael come from Mexico and started out as trained nurses at the Amberg Clinic. They are the first participants of the medicruiter nursing school who have now started their work in Germany.

Counteracting the shortage of skilled workers in nursing is a priority for medicruiter. The startup, founded in Düsseldorf in 2020, is a certified company that helps nursing professionals from Latin America and Asia to pursue a long-term career in Germany. The model in the German healthcare system, which is unique to date, differs from other companies in the industry because it sees nursing staff not only as qualified employees, but also as people in their social environment. After saying goodbye to the medicruiter office in Mexico City, Marcela and Rafael were greeted personally by Ronald Reschke (Managing Director), Dr. Meiko Merda (Head of Integration & Customer Relations) and Stephanie dancers (working student integration). dr Merda and Ms. Tanzer also accompanied and supported Marcela and Rafael in the first few days after their arrival in their new home.

Marcela and Rafael were able to get a first impression of their new place of residence during a guided tour of Amberg. An integration training course together with the team from the Amberg Clinic was also on the program for the first few days. medicruiter helped with the search for accommodation as well as with setting up a bank account and buying SIM cards for mobile phones. The latter was particularly important for Rafael, because now he can speak regularly with his wife and two children. “As soon as I’ve settled in better here, I’d like to bring her to Germany too,” said the 40-year-old.

Marcela and Rafael are already working in the emergency room at the St. Marien Hospital in Amberg. You will receive your recognition as a nursing specialist in the next few weeks. They enjoy their new job and feel well accepted in the team. “My supervisor gave me a bicycle, my colleagues show me the city center, we regularly go to a regulars’ table in the emergency room together and I went to a rock concert in Munich at the weekend. It’s always been a dream of mine.” , Marcela enthuses. For the 35-year-old, the working hours at the clinic are still a bit unusual: “I have a lot more free time here than in Mexico. I work from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and have the whole afternoon and evening off. That’s a lot of time. ” Marcela would like to integrate even more and will soon be going to the local gym. Rafael also doesn’t want to lose any time after his arrival and is already planning to join a chess club.

The medicruiter team will continue to look after Marcela and Rafael. There are regular meetings and other language courses to improve understanding.

“The nursing shortage in Germany is an urgent problem that has been increasing for years. Overcoming it requires a comprehensive and long-term approach, which we want to tackle,” says Roland Reschke, Managing Director of medicruiter. “That’s why we are pursuing a holistic approach based on the four pillars of language, integration, recognition and a perfect fit with the job profile, so that the nursing professionals from South America and Asia get permanent life prospects in Germany.”

medicruiter was founded in Düsseldorf in 2020 by Dr. Sebastian Siebert and Ronald Reschke founded. It is a certified company that helps nursing professionals from Latin America and Asia to a long-term career in Germany and offers a holistic approach. It is based on the four pillars of language, integration, recognition and a perfect fit with the job profile. In this way, medicruiter creates the framework conditions for international nursing professionals to have a permanent life perspective in Germany. The company has branches in Leipzig, Düsseldorf, Mexico City and Manila/Philippines.

