Google extends the health metrics to all Fitbit users with a compatible Fitbit, Pixel and Nest device, therefore without the need to subscribe to any paid subscription. Features will be released on dashboard Metriche by the end of the month.
Through the dashboard it will be possible “discover changes and trends in respiration rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen and more“. The update will allow users to monitor trends “for longer periods of time and get at-a-glance information about which metrics have changed from their baseline“.
The announcement took place during the event The Check Up that the Google Health division holds every year to present ongoing projects on the topic of health. In particular, the metrics accessible without the need to subscribe to Fitbit Premium will be:
- Breath frequency: number of breaths per minute
- Heart rate variability (HRV): variation in time between heartbeats
- Skin temperature: change in skin temperature detected by the wrist while you sleep
- Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2): estimation of the amount of oxygen in the blood
- Heart rate at rest: number of times your heart beats per minute when you are calm and well rested
We remind you that these metrics can be viewed when you wear a compatible device for at least half a day. These include: Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Inspire 2, Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Luxe, Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Versa 4 and Google Pixel Watch.
To follow the video of the event The Check Up.