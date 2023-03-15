Google extends the health metrics to all Fitbit users with a compatible Fitbit, Pixel and Nest device, therefore without the need to subscribe to any paid subscription. Features will be released on dashboard Metriche by the end of the month.

Through the dashboard it will be possible “discover changes and trends in respiration rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen and more“. The update will allow users to monitor trends “for longer periods of time and get at-a-glance information about which metrics have changed from their baseline“.