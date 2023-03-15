A total of three people were injured in the serious traffic accident on Tuesday afternoon near Elpersdorf. As reported, two cars collided between Ansbach and Elpersdorf. Before that, an 83-year-old had tried to turn around in the middle of the street. An 80-year-old can no longer brake in time and crashes head-on into the other car. The driver was seriously injured, the 83-year-old who caused the accident and his 81-year-old passenger slightly. All three were taken to the hospital. The property damage is high – the police estimate a total of 21,000 euros.

