Fitness at 60: Tailoring Exercise Goals to Strengthen Weaknesses and Promote Overall Health

Strength and fitness are essential at any age, and particularly as we get older. Liz Fichtner, a 64-year-old Taekwondo competitor, competitive bodybuilder, and fitness instructor, shares her insights on staying fit and healthy as we age.

With the passage of time, our bodies change, and it becomes increasingly important to focus on individual needs and goals. After age 30, muscle mass decreases, and bone mineral density starts to decline, putting us at risk for fractures and osteoporosis. Exercise becomes a critical component in maintaining bone health and metabolism, especially after middle age when hormonal changes become more prevalent.

For Fichtner, staying physically active means finding the exercises that suit individual needs and goals. She stresses the importance of tailoring fitness goals to strengthen weaknesses and avoid injury. The key is to focus on feeling good and being true to oneself, regardless of age.

When it comes to exercise, Fichtner emphasizes that it’s essential to take a holistic approach. She recommends incorporating different activities that offer various benefits, such as strength training, yoga, and cardio, to achieve overall health and wellness.

As we age, it’s crucial to start light and progress gradually when engaging in challenging exercises. Mindfulness during exercise becomes increasingly important to prevent injuries and maintain balance skills. And most importantly, Fichtner advises against comparing oneself to others, as each person’s fitness journey is unique.

In summary, Fichtner’s insights align with the idea that fitness at any age is about meeting oneself where they are and embracing their unique journey. Age should never be a limitation, and with the right approach, staying fit and healthy is possible at any stage of life.