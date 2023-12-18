Uniformed graduates in environmental skills

Protecting the natural heritage of Colombians is another of the priorities of the National Army.

For this reason, the Third Brigade reinforces environmental protection actions in Cali and in alliance with the Mayor’s Office they have been working jointly to protect the city’s natural heritage.

Within the framework of this alliance, the Dagma trained and graduated thirty soldiers from the Policarpa Salavarrieta and General Eusebio Borrero Costa battalions, in the care and protection of natural resources.

With this promotion of graduated soldiers, the Third Brigade completed 550 men and women trained in environmental skills by the Dagma.

Recognition

The graduation ceremony was presided over by Major Frank Foronda Muñoz, second commander of Military Police Battalion #3, along with the deputy director of Ecosystems and Umata of the Dagma, Óscar Villani.

During his speech, the environmental authority official, in addition to congratulating the graduates for the high academic level achieved, exalted the importance that this alliance has had for the protection of the natural heritage of Cali.

For his part, Major Foronda explained that the modernization and updating processes that the National Army continually carries out to fulfill its constitutional mission of preserving the life, honor and property of Colombians, not only involve training and implementation of new and modern military tactics and the acquisition of operational elements with cutting-edge technology.

In that sense, he indicated that “this process also includes the training of military personnel on issues related to environmental protection, human rights, civic culture and many others.”

According to the officer, the implementation of training processes such as the one developed together with the Dagma allows soldiers to have the necessary skills to identify and neutralize illegal environmental impacts, making the troops’ actions more effective.

Support

The Dagma indicates that thanks to the support provided by the soldiers of the military units of the Third Brigade, Cali has been able to increase the extension of the fire barriers that protect its tutelary hills.

Additionally, the Solid Waste, Wild Flora and Fauna groups have developed special operations against the impact of inadequate waste disposal in strategic sites and trafficking of protected and critically endangered species.

In these interventions, the soldiers, in addition to providing security to environmental professionals and technicians, support the inspection, surveillance and control tasks, thanks to the knowledge acquired in the training.

