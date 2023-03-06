Some elements are very important for our health and allow us to lengthen life, preventing the onset of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease or cancer. The foods that lengthen life are mainly fruit, vegetables, cereals, legumes, which decrease the incidence of many cancers. These are foods that should never be missing in the diet of the little ones. Indeed, from many studies, 30% of children are overweight and that 25% do not eat fruit and vegetables every day. So let’s go and see what are the foods that lengthen our lives.

Five foods that help you live longer: here’s what they are

A healthy and balanced diet is important to live well and especially longer. Among the foods that help us along this path, we can find legumes such as beans, chickpeas, peas and broad beans in first place. They are fat-free foods but with a high protein content and are also excellent for the figure. Furthermore, they prevent cancer and are rich in iron, magnesium and folic acid.

At the second I can find the tomato, widely used in Italian cuisine. It is a very important vegetable for our diet since it contains substances that slow down the aging of the body, or rather thanks to the lycopene contained in vegetables. They also strengthen the immune system.

In third place we find berries, which are real cure-alls that help improve the quality and length of life. Blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries are essential fruits for preventing some forms of cancer, for blood circulation but also for fighting cardiovascular diseases.

Garlic is also important for lengthening life, thanks to the presence of antioxidants that act as natural antibiotics and counteract the onset of cardiovascular diseases.

Finally, we find chocolate, even if it is often excluded from diets since it is thought to be bad for you. In fact, it’s the opposite and when taken in small amounts it can do you a lot of good, especially thanks to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of cocoa.