five people died, including an 8-year-old boy

Afp Five people were killed in Texasin the shooting in a house in the small town of Cleveland. Several media outlets say those affected were at home when they were attacked by a man with a automatic rifle of the type Ar-15. At least three of them were taken to hospital. Among the victims there is also an eight year old boy. The police are on the hunt for a suspect on the run: it is a 39-year-old.

According to investigators, the shooting was the tragic consequence of a

fight between neighbors. A man allegedly opened fire on members of a family who lived across the street from his house, after they

they had urged him to stop firing shots in his backyard because they were trying to sleep.

The victims The sheriff said ten people were present in the house at the time of the shooting and that no one else was injured. Two of the victims, all believed to be of Honduran origin, were found lying on top of two children inside, possibly trying to protect them. Three were female and one was a man, ranging in age from eight to 40 years old.

