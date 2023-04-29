Home » HUMAN MADE x Victor Victor Worldwide Collaboration Capsule Collection Officially Debut
HUMAN MADE x Victor Victor Worldwide Collaboration Capsule Collection Officially Debut

Following the Season 25 series, HUMAN MADE officially released the latest capsule series created in cooperation with American record company Victor Victor Worldwide.

As the production company of NIGO’s album “I Know NIGO” to be released in 2022, the joint name expresses each other’s worldview through the elements of both parties. With the playful dog logo as the core of the design, T-shirts, work jackets, hoodies, and long-sleeved sweaters are launched. And other clothing items, as well as animal-shaped cushions; in addition, the official also released the behind-the-scenes footage of the two brand founders NIGO and Steven Victor in the same frame to commemorate this cooperation.

The above-mentioned series of products have been launched on the official websites of HUMAN MADE and Victor Victor Worldwide. Some of the products are currently sold out. Interested readers may wish to seize the opportunity to start.

