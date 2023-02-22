Only tomorrow will Simone Inzaghi dissolve the doubt in attack. Lukaku or Dzeko? Dzeko or Lukaku? It’s the great Inter home training puzzle for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 with Porto. The latest information on the Nerazzurri’s starting eleven come from the website Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The indications given on the eve give Romelu Lukaku a slight advantage over Edin Dzeko to team up with captain Lautaro Martinez, but everything can be overturned by a night of reflections and last-minute sensations. If forward the question between Big Rom and Edin resists, the rest of the starting lineup seems done.

In front of Onana, who is back in goal after making room for Handanovic against Udinese, the three-man line will be made up of Skriniar, Acerbi and Bastoni. De Vrij was in the running for a jersey, but in the end Simone decided to rely on his “praetorians” also because the Slovak rested on Saturday. Darmian will play on the wings on the right and Dimarco on the left, while the central hinge will be composed of Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan. With Brozovic returning to the bench because he’s not yet in top condition after an autumn complicated by a thigh injury, a good World Cup and a calf problem in January. Forward as Taurus said, with the captain’s armband, and more Lukaku than Dzeko“, it is read.