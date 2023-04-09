Today’s news live on the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi: Easter in intensive care for the former prime minister, hospitalized in the intensive care unit of San Raffaele for five days for a lung infection, a complication of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia of which been suffering for about 2 years.
For the 86-year-old leader of Forza Italia, according to what is learned from health sources, last night was “quiet”. The same sources reveal that today there is no bulletin from the hospital. On the other hand, visits from family members, brother Paolo and children are expected during the day.
As assured by Berlusconi’s trusted doctor, Professor Alberto Zangrillo, the former prime minister “is responding well to treatment”. And optimism also leaked from Gianni Lettaa faithful adviser to the Cavaliere, who yesterday, after his visit to the hospital, reassured reporters by emphasizing that he found him better than he thought and that “the road to rebirth, if not resurrection, has been taken”.
Flash visit of Marina Berlusconi to the San Raffaele: after 10 minutes he leaves
Marina Berlusconi, daughter of Silvio, arrived just before 2 pm at San Raffaele in Milan where the president of Forza Italia is hospitalized. She is the first daughter to visit the Knight today. Marina, who entered her car through the tinted windows of the San Raffaele gate in via Olgettina, left the hospital after about ten minutes.
The medical tests for Silvio Berlusconi continue: no bulletin is forthcoming
After the statements made yesterday by Professor Alberto Zangrillo, director of general and cardiac surgery intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, and personal doctor of Silvio Berlusconi, it is confirmed that there will be no bulletin today to update on the health conditions of the leader of Forza Italia, now on his fifth day of hospitalization in intensive care for a lung infection in a context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
After a quiet night spent, the medical checks continue today as well. According to what is learned, both Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant and Oncohematology Units this morning were in the hospital by the former premier to visit the patient and check the values useful for monitoring the progress of the response to the treatments in place.
Berlusconi still hospitalized, in front of the San Raffaele only a few reporters
There is an air of calm after the storm at San Raffaele in Milan, where Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized since last Wednesday. There is no crowd of people in front of the entrance to the hospital, as in recent days, nor the comings and goings of family members and healthcare personnel. The square in front of sector D, which for five days hosted the television crews and journalists, is emptied. Today they move between the rear entrance on via Olgettina and the one that gives access to the intensive care unit, waiting to intercept any movement. A handful of reporters, however present from the early hours of Easter day, no trace for the moment of relatives or friends, and not even the personal doctor Alberto Zangrillo has been seen. Instead, Marco Macrì resists, the faithful historical fan of Berlusconi who arrived on Thursday from Salento, very determined to spend the whole Easter day in front of the structure.
Berlusconi fan: “I’m staying out of the San Raffaele even at Easter, until he returns to Arcore”
“I’m staying until Silvio returns to Arcore. For him it’s worth it, friends never abandon themselves especially in times of need”. This was stated by Marco Macrì, a historic fan of Silvio Berlusconi, originally from Alliste (Lecce) who lives in Rome and works as a secretary in a school in Garbatella, outside the San Raffaele in Milan even on Easter day. Macrì arrived in front of the structure on Thursday morning, the day after the Cavaliere was hospitalised. Today the fan moved in front of entrance Q with his billboard (‘Forza Silvio. Salento is with you’), a Forza Italia flag and another from Monza.
The fact of being here today too “is a choice of field like the one the president made in ’94 to be at the side of the one who created everything and who has given so much to our country”, he added. It is the “third day of vigilance, affection and solidarity. We reciprocate what Silvio has transmitted to us. It is an alternative Easter that we did not imagine but the Lord wanted it this way. I learned from the staff that Silvio is following my activity through a tablet and it is We are at 35 letters from supporters, militants and fans, written in pen, we will see how to get them to them”, Macrì said again. “The president comes first. I find the next girlfriend named Silvia,” he joked.
Catteneo: “In Forza Italia we don’t talk about succession, the party is Berlusconi”
A Forza Italia without Silvio Berlusconi? “Forza Italia is Berlusconi, I can’t see others without him. I know his ability to work, his charisma. Unique and irreplaceable”. The deputy and former group leader of Forza Italia says so, Alexander Cattaneoin an interview with La Repubblica.
When asked about the possible succession of the Knight, for which Minister Antonio Tajani could be in pole position, Cattaneo adds: “It’s not on the agenda. We just have to work to be that unique and irreplaceable garrison of pro-European, guarantor and Christian liberal values We must always follow his indications, but it is more important than ever that today we work in an inclusive way, without currents. And I hope that everyone demonstrates this will in deeds”.
Tajani: “No risk of splits in Forza Italia, Berlusconi will be back soon”
What will happen when Silvio Berlusconi is gone? To this question, for the number two of the Azzurri Antonio Tajani“there is no answer. Because it is not a topical question, and none of us has ever thought about it. Berlusconi has been hospitalized for only four days, and all those who have visited him confirm that he is informed, active, he talks about politics, gives indications. He will return soon and he certainly won’t retire to private life, it’s not in his nature. He will still be a great protagonist in politics”.
The Foreign Minister says so in an interview with Corriere della Sera. And to those who define him as the party’s strong man at the moment, Tajani replies as follows: “I’m just a militant in the service of Forza Italia, representing our ideas in government and keeping the party operational. And I do it together with the group leaders, to the coordinators, to the regional presidents, to the mayors, to the cadres, to a movement that is not plastic, but real, rooted, with a large ruling class and its own electorate of reference. Berlusconi is also working to strengthen this organization”, he adds Tajani.
Finally, on the risk of splits, the head of the Farnesina underlines: “It is a hypothetical period of unreality. No one wants to leave the movement that elected him and no one asks for or proposes congresses. We are all focused only on our leader and are waiting for him to return” .
Sgarbi says that before hospitalization Berlusconi was thinking of a big party with Calenda
Vittorio Sgarbi, undersecretary for culture and art critic, reported in an interview with Libero that before being hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele in Milan, Silvio Berlusconi had in mind a “great new republican party detached from the Brothers of Italy and League”. Berlusconi would have thought of a “Forza Italia Foundation” to be included in the new centre-right party, a “distinctive party” which should have reached “up to Calenda, which certainly cannot be with the left”, and “turned on by Berlusconi in the role of great old man and inspiring”.
The visit of Berlusconi’s relatives is expected at the San Raffaele: his brother Paolo and his children Luigi, Marina and Piersilvio
Visits to the San Raffaele by relatives and friends of Silvio Berlusconi are scheduled for the day, who have never missed a day since Wednesday. Yesterday his brother Paolo returned, who was the first to arrive, and then his children Luigi, Marina and Piersilvio. And again the friend of a lifetime, the president of Mediaset Fedele Confalonieri for the third consecutive day. Gianni Letta, the faithful political adviser, also went to the hospital for the first time and, choosing an Easter metaphor, wanted to comfort everyone: “The road to rebirth, if not resurrection, has been taken”. The alert level remains maximum, but as Gianfranco Rotondi was able to underline in an interview with Fanpage.it, “every day that passes without bad news is a step forward”.
After five days, the number of journalists who have crowded the hospital courtyards has also decreased, just as the openings of the newspapers dedicated to him up to now are changing.
Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia: what is the disease Silvio Berlusconi suffers from
Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care for a lung infection, a complication linked to the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia he has been suffering from for some time, a subtype of blood cancer. This disease is the “most frequent of the myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative syndromes,” as explained by the AIL. It is associated with a significant increase in specific white blood cells called monocytes, and mainly affects older people.
Professor Zangrillo on Silvio Berlusconi: “He responds well to treatment”
Silvio Berlusconi’s trusted doctor, Professor Alberto Zangrillo, said that the patient “is responding well to the therapies”. Yesterday the former prime minister also received a visit from Gianni Letta, his friend and adviser: “The road to rebirth, if not resurrection, has been taken”, he declared to journalists as he left the San Raffaele.
