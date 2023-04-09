What will happen when Silvio Berlusconi is gone? To this question, for the number two of the Azzurri Antonio Tajani“there is no answer. Because it is not a topical question, and none of us has ever thought about it. Berlusconi has been hospitalized for only four days, and all those who have visited him confirm that he is informed, active, he talks about politics, gives indications. He will return soon and he certainly won’t retire to private life, it’s not in his nature. He will still be a great protagonist in politics”.

The Foreign Minister says so in an interview with Corriere della Sera. And to those who define him as the party’s strong man at the moment, Tajani replies as follows: “I’m just a militant in the service of Forza Italia, representing our ideas in government and keeping the party operational. And I do it together with the group leaders, to the coordinators, to the regional presidents, to the mayors, to the cadres, to a movement that is not plastic, but real, rooted, with a large ruling class and its own electorate of reference. Berlusconi is also working to strengthen this organization”, he adds Tajani.

Finally, on the risk of splits, the head of the Farnesina underlines: “It is a hypothetical period of unreality. No one wants to leave the movement that elected him and no one asks for or proposes congresses. We are all focused only on our leader and are waiting for him to return” .