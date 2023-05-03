Flood in Faenza, the historic Lucchesi gymnasium submerged in water

Bad weather emergency in Emilia-Romagna: the Lamone river overflows in Faenza, the city is completely flooded. Among the buildings affected by the flood is the historic Olympic wrestling gymnasium
The wave of bad weather that is hitting Emilia-Romagna and Faenza in particular is not subsiding, where the continuous rains have led to the breaking of the banks of the river Lamone. The flood has flooded a large part of the city, the firefighters have evacuated a hundred residents, while numerous amphibious vehicles and rafts are still in action to bring the inhabitants to safety. Among the most affected places also the historic Lucchesi gym in via Monsignor Vincenzo Cimatti, headquarters of the centenary wrestling club Club Atletico Faenza, among the most important in Italy in the discipline. Great Italian champions grew up here, including Olympic gold medalists Vincenzo Maenza and Andrea Minguzzi, but also European and world medalists such as Daigoro Timoncini and Enrica Rinaldi. Today this temple of Olympic wrestling is completely submerged in water.
The images are impressive: “It is heartbreaking to see the jamb of the main entrance that barely comes out of the water, while the side door has completely disappeared”, said the commentator of the blue fight Maurizio Casarola via the website of the Italian Judo Wrestling Federation Karate and Martial Arts. Only a statue depicting two wrestlers emerges from the flooded square: “Almost as if it meant that much more is needed to drown the tenacity of the wrestlers in the mud”, continued Casarola who then launched an appeal to all the athletes of the Olympic wrestling: “Let us unite the our strength to bring back our Lucchesi to the splendor of the past”.
May 3, 2023 (change May 3, 2023 | 22:50)
