11:35

How flow-viz works

But what is the flow-viz and how does it work? It is a type of paint, used by teams to analyze the air flow around a specific part of the car. The more marked the color (that is, the better it dries), the more high pressure there is in that area and the air passes without creating turbulence. On the contrary, in the areas with the thinnest and least marked colour, the paint has not dried well, therefore the air detaches too much from the car body, due to low pressure areas which generate turbulence which is harmful to efficiency aerodynamics.

11:32

Aero tests for Ferrari

Sainz is on the track with the SF-23 with the bottom “dirty” by the flow-viz

11:20

the classfica

This the ranking provisional at the moment

Sainz, Ferrari, 1:33.253 – 50 giri Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:33.549 – 54 giri Albon, Williams, 1:33.671 – 57 giri Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1:33.723 – 42 giri Russell, Mercedes, 1:34.174 – 50 giri Hulkenberg, Haas, 1:34.424s – 40 Giri Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1:34.671 – 33 giri Gasly, Alpine, 1:34.822 – 35 giri Piastri, McLaren, 1:34.888 – 39 laps Drugovich, Aston Martin, 1:36.907 – 24 laps

11:18

A GP per Albon

Albon is grinding km. Already 57 laps for him, he has practically completed a GP.

11:05

Prove per RB

Max Verstappen not force, but continue with constant steps for the aero tests with the flow-viz.

10:48

Who are marathon runners?

Here, however, the top 5 of those who have done the most laps so far

Sainz 41 Verstappen 43 Albon 43 Zhou 34 Russell 36

10:33

The provisional ranking

Here are the provisional top five

Sainz – 1:33.253 Verstappen – 1:33.549 Albon – 1:33.671 Zhou – 1:33.723 Russell – 1:34.174

10:22

Aero test for the RB19

Aerodynamic tests for Verstappen. In Red Bull They sprayed the Flow Viz between the front suspension and bellies.

10:13

Vasseur puts his hand on the low wall

Meanwhile, Vasseur he started to put his hand on the team, changing some roles: we wrote about it here.

10:10

Ferrari at the limit

The Ferrari is really looking for the extreme limit. Certainly in terms of minimum weight. This explains the curiosity of the day, which saw a hole open on the nose of Sainz’s SF-23 straight, which then filled up shortly after. From Maranello they confirmed that it was not a deliberate thing, but the effect of an area so lightened that it yielded to rest on the structural part underneath. the weight of the aerodynamic load.

09:58

Aston Martin in pista

The English team seems to have solved the problems of the start of the day. Drugovich he has resumed the track, he is deicmo, but shows constant improvements.

09:53

Photos of the day

Here are all auto on the track!

09:50

Ferrari ambitions

Is the Ferrari of 2023 worthy of the title? Here’s what Vasseur told us.

09:33

Answers Sainz

Ma Sainz he replies immediately, fastest lap of the Spaniard in 1:33.252.

09:29

Max returns to command

Verstappen takes the track again and sets the best time. Here is the provisional top 5

Verstappen – 1:33.593 Albon – 1:33.671 Sainz – 1:33.767 Hulkenberg – 1:34,787 Gasly – 1:34.822

09:18

Haas and Williams come up

Hulenkberg shows off and sets the third time with 1:34.787, but it is Williams who amazes. Albon posts the best time with 1:33.671.

09:08

Analysi Red Bull

The new RB19 is a profound evolution of the car that dominated 2022. We tell you about it here.

09:02

Who is running at the moment

Little activity on the track now, there are only Russell e Sainz. The Spaniard from, has completed 13 laps so far, Verstappen 18.

08:56

Spinge Sainz

Sainz is back on track without rakes and pushes for his first fastest lap: 1:33.767. 3″ from last year’s pole position.

08:48

The ranking

Here she is provisional ranking at the moment

Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:35.655s – 6 giri Gasly, Alpine, 1:37.007 – 5 giri Hulkenberg, Haas, 1:37.060 – 5 Giri Russell, Mercedes, 1:38.323 – 10 giri Sainz, Ferrari, 1:38.774 – 8 laps Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1:42.486s – 8 giri

08:40

High times

Sainz returned for data analysis while Verstappen it’s the only one that runs without rakes. At the moment times are still high.

08:34

Ferrari border line

One of the themes of this start of the season will certainly be the Ferrari. The front wing, similar in philosophy to that Mercedes it failed in 2022, and the S-Duct that carries the airflow over the side, will cause discussion…

08:30

Let’s start once again

Aston Martin back in the pits safely, we start again. Russell is always the first to hit the track, closely followed by Sainz.

08:21

Test Pirelli

These are testing days also for the tyres. Here’s what Pirelli is feeling.

08:19

The ranking

While waiting for us to get back on track, here is the provisional classification after 10 minutes of action on the track

Verstappen, Red Bull, 1.37:780 – 3 giri Russell, Mercedes, 1.38:692 – 6 giri Sainz, Ferrari, 1.40:434 – 4 giri Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1.42:476 – 4 giri

08:13

First stop

First red flag of the year. Everyone stops to recover Drugovich’s Aston Martin parked on the track.

08:10

Trouble Aston Martin

resounding, theAston Martin it’s already standing on the track.

08:09

Here is the RB19

Here is the first photo of Red Bull 19. See you later for the complete analysis of the car world champion team.

08:04

What are rakes?

The cars are on the track with the “rakes“, stick to the body. But what are they and how do they work? The “aero-rakes” are aerodynamic sensors which measure the air pressure in specific points of the car. The teams study where the flow detaches from the car body and becomes less clean, in order to intervene and correct anything that could not be seen in the wind tunnel simulations.

08:00

It begins!

The first car on the track is the Mercedes, with Russell. Then there are Zhou’s Alfa Romeo and Sainz’s Ferrari.

07:58

The 2023 single-seaters

Here, however, you can admire all the 2023 single-seaters. All but one, the real Red Bull we will only see on the track today.

07:55

F1 Calendar 2023

After the tests, the teams will also analyze the data to set the first GP of calendar, on March 5 right in Bahrain. Here are the other dates.

07:46

Aston Martin tile

As you may have noticed from the calendar, it is missing Stroll. The Aston Martin rider was injured during a training bike, instead of him starts Drugovich. We’ll see in the next few days.

07:38

Who’s on the track

Teams have at their disposal just over 25 hours of tests to prepare everything for the start of the season. Tight schedules, here is the complete calendar of who and when will take to the track: read here.

07:30

F1 2023, let’s get started

Good morning dear fans of Autosprint and well found. Finally, F1 restarts its engines and does so from Bahrain for a very intense three-day test. These are the only km available to the teams to prepare for the season! A lot of work to do and little time to do it, because then you immediately start to get serious: the first GP is scheduled for March 5th.

Venue: Bahrain International Circuit