follow the race live

20:15

GP Miami, gi live updates

22:01

Giro 18

Box per gasly, Bottas e De Vries,

21:58

Giro 16

Incredible Verstappen! In the space of half a lap Sainz and Alonso burn and he is second.

21:56

Giro 14

Team radio Sainz: “I’m struggling with the front”. In Ferrari they could go hard with the Spanish. Meanwhile Leclerc is fighting against Magnussen for seventh position. Overtaking the Danish closed with a lot of effort.

21:52

Giro 12

Verstappen recovers positions and also recovers the gap on Perez. Let’s remember that he has hard tyres, the race is wide open.

21:49

Giro 10

Verstappen gets rid of Gasly and is fourth. Leclerc is complaining about brake vibrations.

21:48

Giro 9

Furious comeback by Verstappen, who is already fifth after passing Russell. Leclerc is unable to keep up with Magnussen and is more than 1″ from Haas. Is this a strategy to save tyres?

21:46

Giro 8

Verstappen he is the fastest on the track, 1:32.555 and is preparing to attack Russell. Replay in Raw? Sainz he’s trying to stay attached to Alonso.

21:44

Giro 7

Verstappen is on his way to get Russell. Leading the race, Sainz has to watch his back from Gasly, who now has DRS on the Spaniard.

21:41

Giro 5

Verstappen! The world champion takes advantage of the power of the DRS of the RB and on the straight he slips Magnussen and Leclerc. The Monegasque plummets to eighth position.

21:40

Giro 4

Great start for Piastri, now 14th. Leclerc is struggling and fight for sixth and seventh position with Magnussen.

21:37

Giro 2

Gasly is fourth, Verstappen fight with Ocon, but in the end he kept the ninth position.

21:36

Giro 1

Perez kept the lead, chased by Alonso and Sainz. Leclerc is already sixth.

21:31

Green light, the Miami GP starts

The Miami GP has started! All in the top ten with the medium, Verstappen and Ocon with the hard

21:27

Departure: Sainz as Verstappen in 2022?

Regarding the departure of 2022, Verstappen overtook Sainz on the outside of turn 1, taking advantage of Leclerc’s slipstream. Maneuver that, in 2023, Sainz could use to his advantage to pass Alonso immediately

21:19

Presentation to review

We’re not the only ones who had doubts about the introduction to the GP

21:14

The “style” Usa

Meanwhile, rapper Will.I.Am is introducing the riders to the track in stile NFL… Mah

21:12

Verstappen as “Captain the Obvious”

Tapping: “I don’t have to take too many risks, the championship is long. The important thing is to score points.”

21:07

Alonso hasn’t won since…

… Barcelona 2013!

21:01

What Vasseur said

Vasseur: “I don’t know if it will rain, there’s a chance it will come later. There’s a lot of wind and it’s not good news, but the main problem is the asphalt. The pace is good, but the race is long. Leclerc has a bit of neck pain, but with the visor down he’s fine”.

20:58

Red Bull speciale

The beginning of RB’s season has been devastatingfor opponents. Verstappen starts ninth, but as he has shown in the past, the race always recovers. In Miami, RB also lent itself a special livery, which you can find here.

20:52

GP Miami at night in the future

Meanwhile, from Miami, the GP promoter would like to have the race held night race. Discussions in progress, but here in Europe it would become complicated to follow the race…

20:46

Tires and strategies

Will we see the first wet race of the year in Miami? If conditions remain dry the strategies provided by Pirelli I am:

20:43

Leclerc, what’s going on?

Per Leclerc, however, Miami has not started in the best way. Two errors in sequence, two identical incidents, relegated him to seventh position. On his Ferrari, the transmission and other components have been changed, as a precaution. But it’s not a penalty.

20:38

The Ferrari race

To Miami, the Ferrari brought some news. There is a new bottom, modified in the slots in front of the rear wheels and in the Venturi channels, then there is the monopilon rear wing with a new specification. Updates that have pushed Sainz in the second row. The Spaniard found himself after Baku

20:35

Hamilton disaster

For Hamilton, the Miami GP is a nightmare. He starts 13th, Russell sixth!

20:33

Haas chasing points

Also pay attention to Magnussen, which starts in the second row. He hadn’t qualified so well since 2014.

20:32

Predictions: is it the GP for outsiders?

As mentioned, the qualifying paved the way for outsiders: Leclerc in barriers, Verstappen ninth, they put Perez, Alonso and Sainz in the conditions to shine. Also because it rained during the night and there is a risk of rain on the race. In short, anything can happen in Miami.

20:27

GP Miami, the track

For the second time in its history, the F1 is in Miami. Track that is a semi-citizen that takes advantage of the area around the Dolphins stadium: here are its main characteristics.

20:23

What happened in qualifying

Everything happened in qualifying: Perez on pole, Alonso second, and Sainz third! Verstappen only ninth because… Read the report here.