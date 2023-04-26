Fondazione Menarini launches the Dialogs Beyond Borders – Healthcare project

news-txt”>

A series of meetings with some of the brightest minds in world science, including 5 Nobel Prize winners, to explore their approach to research, but also to life and topics ranging from ethics to religion and current events. It’s Dialogs Beyond Borders, a project created by the Menarini Foundation from today online in the ‘House of Sciences’ section of the foundation’s portal.

In the 15 video interviews, the story of the protagonists is intertwined with reflections on the relationship between science and God, on gender differences and discrimination in science, up to war and the importance of scientific communication in emergency situations, as taught by the pandemic.

“At a time when scientific knowledge plays a fundamental role in everyone’s life, but is unfortunately perceived as a niche knowledge for an elite of people, we wanted to launch a new way of communicating science by showing the deep link between scientific progress and everyday life”, says Lorenzo Melani, president and scientific director of the Menarini Foundation. “We hope that this series of encounters with” geniuses of knowledge “, so different but intrinsically linked by their passion and determination in pursuing knowledge, can be an inspiration for all of us and especially for young people”, he concludes.

Among the topics addressed in the interviews, some are very topical: the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize winner Eric Chivian, for example, focuses on the nuclear risk: “There is a high level of belligerence all over the world, at a time where we need more international cooperation to tackle issues like climate change,” he says.

Alessandro Vespignani, director of the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University in Boston, highlights the numerous communication errors made during the pandemic. “The crisis has been used by politics and this should never have happened in the management of the pandemic,” he comments. “Scientists and the media have not been able to communicate well with the public and explain to them how science works,” he concludes.