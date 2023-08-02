Food infections, the risk increases in summer: which foods to avoid?

Foodborne infections are always possible, but in summer the risk of unpleasant incidents increases significantly. Sometimes the manifestations are mild and resolve in a few days, in other cases, however, the symptoms are difficult to tolerate or even such as to require immediate intervention. What are the most common? «The most common are those caused by bacteria – explains Stefano Fagiuoli, director of the Department of Medicine of the Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo -. Among the microorganisms most often implicated are Salmonella, Lysteria, Campylobacter, Escherichia coli and Clostridia. To these must be added viral infections (hepatitis A) and parasitosis (Anisakis). Pathogens are mainly introduced by ingestion of raw or undercooked meats (especially poultry), seafood (especially for hepatitis A), raw milk and unpasteurized cheeses, as well as sewage-contaminated vegetables. In the case of Lysteria monocytogenes, refrigerated foods that do not require cooking, such as prepackaged sandwiches or pates, are also implicated, because this bacterium proliferates better at low temperatures (refrigerated). Salmonella is generally associated with raw eggs: this bacterium can infect the ovaries of hens and the egg before it is laid and therefore can be present both on the surface of the egg and inside it. The incubation period of these infections is variable: 2 -5 days for Campylobacter, 12 -72 hours for Salmonella and from a few days to several weeks for Lysteria».

August 2, 2023 | 08:20

