The Ministry of Health reported the precautionary recall by the manufacturer of two batches of the food supplement Quetidia in Fast-Slow oral solution because it was “unexpected effervescence and consequent spillage of the product when the bottle is opened“. The product in question is sold in bottles of 150 ml with lot numbers 220342 and 220343 and the best before date (Tmc) 02/29/2024.

The supplement recalled it was produced for Neuraxpharm Italy Spa by the company HPI Humana Pharma International Spa in the factory in via Enrico Mattei snc, in Casorate Primo, in the province of Pavia.

As a precaution, the company recommends not consuming the supplement with the reported lot numbers.

From 1 January 2022 The Food Fact reported 118 recalls, for a total of 233 products. To see all notifications Click here.

© Reserved reproduction Photos: Depositphotos (cover), Ministry of Health

For 12 years Ilfattoalimentare has been telling what happens in the world of supermarkets, what are the pitfalls in labels, publishes the sentences on misleading advertising as well as reporting the work of lobbies that operate against the interests of consumers. Ours is an independent site without a publisher, without conflicts of interest and without public contributions. This is possible thanks to the banners of the companies and the thousands of readers who read us every day and allow us to reach 20 million views a year, without stuffing the articles with invasive advertising. Ilfattoalimentare gives free access to all articles.



Support us, just a minute click here. If you want you can also do it with a monthly payment. See also Bills, consumption and light bulbs: here's how to save on light Roberto La Pira