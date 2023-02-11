Having proper nutrition is the first step in keeping the body healthy. Eating healthy food also contributes to skin care. Here are the best foods for skin care.

In recent years the attention around nutrition has increased progressively. Eating a healthy diet is the first step in keeping your body healthy, which is why it’s so important to be aware of what you eat. It is not only for reasons of intolerance or allergy, therefore, but for the well-being of the organism. Different foods, in fact, are linked to different properties that affect the health of each of us. And that of the skin is certainly not excluded: there are several foods that can bring significant benefits, which we all often ignore.

Having healthy and glowing skin is the dream of many people who work every day to follow a correct skin care routine. Applying the products suitable for your skin type is certainly essential to ensure its well-being. His cure, however, doesn’t stop there. Our diet affects your health (as is also the case for hair or nails). What are the best foods for radiant skin? First of all, when it comes to healthy eating, it is impossible to leave out fruit and vegetables. Rich in mineral salts and vitamins, they are good for the body and are allies of the skin.

In particular, orange, red and yellow fruits and vegetables (carrots, tomatoes, apricots and pumpkins are some examples) contains beta-carotene, one of the most important nutrients for the skin. Thanks to its production of retinol – a substance that promotes tissue renewal, as well as tanning – cellular aging (and consequently the appearance of wrinkles) is slowed down, making the skin more elastic. Vitamin C is also an excellent ally, able to increase the production of collagen together with beta-carotene, so that the skin becomes more toned. It is contained in most fruits and vegetables, especially citrus fruits, tomatoes, peppers, strawberries, kiwis and green leafy vegetables.

Fruits, vegetables and other skin-friendly foods

Apples, bananas and grapes are particularly rich in mineral salts (magnesium, potassium and phosphorus). With their qualities they revitalize the skin cells. While their deficiency causes aging of the skin, which will appear more dull and damaged. Green tea, red fruits and berries, on the other hand, have antioxidant properties. They also promote microcirculation and the elimination of excess liquids. In this way our body frees itself from toxins and, consequently, our skin from impurities. In addition to fruits and vegetables, the consumption of Omega3 is strictly recommended.

These are unsaturated fats, very important for skin hydration, found in oily fish, avocado and extra virgin olive oil, as well as in dried fruit. Proteins, for their part, help keep dryness away, along with wrinkles and expression lines. Fish, eggs, legumes, white meats (to be consumed in moderation) are ideal in this sense. Finally, we list some foods to avoid if you intend to take care of your skin: simple sugars, foods containing hydrogenated fats in large quantities, responsible for the excessive production of sebum and acne, are not recommended. The same goes for excessive alcohol consumption, which causes dehydration and skin aging.