Many people trying to lose weight or simply keep their blood sugar under control pay close attention to the amount of sugar ingested during the day, but some traps are unsuspected.

Keeping sugar intake at bay is certainly a habit which, if combined with constant physical activity and a balanced diet, guarantees people a long and healthy life. For this reason it is important to know well what you eat, without risking falling into traps.

Sweets and drinks are certainly not the only foods to limit, in fact those who have been attentive to nutrition and their health for some time know well the effects that some foods have on the metabolism, especially when it comes to glycemic spikes.

Although in optimal health conditions it is essential to eat calmly and in moderation, without eliminating any food from one’s diet, when one tries to lower the amount of sugar ingested, one tends to completely eliminate entire categories of food products, creating discomfort and above all of mood derived from total sugar deprivation.

Balancing your diet by consuming a good dose of protein, as well as carbohydrates and fats, can really be the winning formula for living in good health. The products that should be limited due to the large quantity of sugars present are snacks, snacks and sweets, but also drinks, non-wholemeal starchy foods, rusks, breadsticks, crackers and obviously sugar and honey.

What are the foods that raise blood sugar?

In everyday life not everything is the same, especially in the kitchen, which is why it is important to recognize the small traps into which it is easy to fall and with which you risk frustrating all your efforts. Legumes are certainly the first product to be taken with care, in fact some, especially those ready to use, may contain added sugars.

Another great friend of Italians is yogurt, often used both as a snack and for breakfast and which contains a large quantity of sugars, to limit “damage” it can be replaced with Greek yogurt or one with no added sugar. The sauces that often accompany French fries or sandwiches or are used to dress salads are also real sugar bombs, so it would be good to limit them.

There are so many products that contain sugars, not even fruit or vegetables are saved, however as has been said it is important not to permanently eliminate all products from your diet as most foods can be eaten if correctly associated with proteins and fibers, which lower its impact on blood sugar substantially.