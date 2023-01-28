On January 18, an inexplicable event broke in two the hearts of many people who knew one of the best journalists Cesar had, nobody believed the news, Rosa Rosado lost her life in an accident, journalism dressed in mourning, sadness overwhelmed his colleagues in the Cesar Governorate where he worked, there was no comfort for his family.

‘Ocha’ was one of those people that few exist, she never refused a favor, for her there was nothing impossible, that is why with Taryn Escalona her unconditional, we went to her to help me in the event of the launch of my book ‘En la mira del conflict’, he couldn’t find a better answer, ‘no problem, we’ll solve it’, he told me when he noticed my concern.

She was not only the brain that created every detail, the advertising, the videos, the program, she also executed and organized in such a way that she took care of my budget, as she was and “baked her face” for me. She asked for everything, sound, screen, curtain, photographs, videos, flowers, which she took without permission from a Government event and sent them away to decorate the space.

Rosa Rosado was so successful that the event did not seem like the launch of a book, but a beautiful tribute for me, full of warmth and with such excellence that I will never have how to pay God for the angel he gave me. As a tribute, the only thing that occurred to me was to leave her name in the acknowledgments of my book, ‘To Rosa Rosado, the best ally to crystallize this dream, nothing is too big for her.’

That is why my soul collapsed with her departure without return and with the anguish of not having her loving presence again and understanding that by God’s designs, our Rose is already in heaven, I wrote her a letter:

‘I love you my Ochita’, ‘Me plus Yani. Those were our last words that were recorded in the text message where you gave me encouragement.

We say goodbye with that fraternal affection that we build every day together with Taryn Escalona, ​​your eternal partner, friend, sister, I will take care of her, as I will always love Alba Rosa from today on, she will be our daughter and your family of whom you were a bastion , it will be mine and we will surround Migue with our support.

My Ochita Rosado what pain you left us. I could not imagine that you would leave so quickly, rightly so you gave everything, you served with love, your easy laugh reflected your pure soul, your sincere friendship. We all lost with your game, your firm determination, your intelligence and power of conviction.

You were a woman of value, ethics, honest, blameless and the best journalist.

I will always remember you my dear friend. My heart will accompany you until the end. Thanks a lot.

By: Yanitza Fontalvo Diaz

