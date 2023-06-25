Foot care for diabetics in summer

The topic of foot care is important for diabetics throughout the year. So that your feet can be seen without hesitation in summer, there are a few simple rules to follow. It starts with regular footbaths, which not only cleanse you on warm days, but also provide beneficial relaxation. The bath should not last longer than a few minutes and should not be warmer than 37 degrees. The heat of the foot bath is best checked with a thermometer, because the impaired sensitivity to temperature in diabetes can easily lead to painful scalding when testing with the toes.

The feet should hang off the ground to ensure optimal blood circulation. Instead of normal bath salts or granules, which lead to the skin drying out unnecessarily, special foot bath oils are better suited as bath additives. A few drops of invigorating rosemary or lavender oil can also be used.

Even those who are prone to excessive callus formation should never tackle the problem themselves with sharp instruments such as a callus plane or rasp. Ceramic files or a pumice stone are best suited to gently rub off the softened skin without risking injury. The feet must then be dried carefully, including between the toes.

It is also important to avoid injuries caused by sharp metal instruments when caring for your nails. After the bath, the cuticles can be carefully pushed back with a soft cotton swab. Toenails should be clipped straight and filed with a sandpaper file not too short. Round off the corners gently to avoid ingrowth.

After every contact with water, the skin of the diabetic must be creamed, especially when it is dry, flaky, rough and cracked. An intensively nourishing and moisturizing foot cream that absorbs well without clogging the pores is best suited for this. The use of special preparations that are expressly declared for diabetics is recommended. The entire foot (including the spaces between the toes!) can be treated with such a protective cream at least once a day in order to remain smooth, soft and supple.

Walking barefoot is taboo for diabetics – even in their own homes. Soft and comfortable shoes without inner seams and smooth, seamless cotton stockings protect against chafing, pressure and small injuries. Just as important as regular self-checks of your feet is the treatment of problem areas by trained medical podiatrists. Wounds, inflammation and blisters should be treated immediately by a specialist.

