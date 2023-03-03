Massimo Ambrosini has decided to open up to his followers and tell the drama of his son’s illness: “For six months my life and that of my family have been literally turned upside down by the illness of our youngest son – the words of the former AC Milan midfielder in a video -. Alessandro was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which it is an autoimmune, chronic and degenerative disease and which, even if it is not seen, can have very serious consequences”.

Ambrosini had never kept the child’s condition hidden, but the post on his Instagram channel was an opportunity to talk about it publicly for the first time and, at the same time, ask for a support for scientific research against the disease: “We are constantly forced to monitor your blood sugar and give you insulin injections several times a day, every day. At the moment, type 1 diabetes is an incurable disease, but there is hope that it passes only and exclusively through scientific research. Me, my wife and all the relatives of the 200,000 people, including adults and children, who have this disease have the need and the will to arrive at a definitive cure. This is why I decided to run in the Milan Marathon, together with some my former teammate, to support the Italian Diabetes Foundation. Together guys we can and must find a cure for this disease”.