FILL A GAP – To the versions with 125, 155 and 200 HP of the Ford Puma it is joined by another variant equipped with the 3-cylinder turbo 1.0 petrol engine still equipped with a 48V light hybrid system and combined only with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission called Powershift. The maximum power is 170 CV at 5,750 rpm, with a torque of 248 Nm at 3,000 rpm.

A 1,000 “PUMPED” – The power “plus” of the new one Ford Puma ST Powershift 170 CV was achieved thanks to a specific software tuning of the 1.0 engine and therefore represents a less extreme variant of the Puma ST with the 200 HP 1.5 turbo. However, performance is respectable with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and average fuel consumption declared by the manufacturer at 6.3 l/100 km (15.8 km/l).

AUTOMATIC ONLY – The automatic transmission of Ford Puma ST Powershift it has been optimized to offer rapid gear changes, also thanks to the possibility of choosing one of the three driving modes: normal, eco and sport. By selecting the latter, in addition to having better performance, you will be able to enjoy a distinctive sound, thanks to the opening of the active exhaust valve (in normal and eco mode it remains closed).

IBRIDA A 48 V – The mild hybrid system of Ford Puma ST Powershift is the same used on the other versions of the crossover, and therefore consists of a 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor/generator connected to the motor with a belt (BISG), which is able to guarantee during acceleration with an additional 10 HP.

CHASSIS WITH SPECIFIC TUNING – Like the 200 HP Puma ST, this one too Ford Puma ST Powershift 170 CV can benefit from a specific tuning of the chassis, which should guarantee better dynamic qualities. The shock absorbers are Hitachi with double air chambers, able to offer the necessary stiffness for greater cornering control. Furthermore, the FVS (Force Vectoring Spring) at the rear are asymmetrical and, once compressed, they also exert a transversal force, rather than just a vertical one. This helps to keep the wheel in the correct position given that, with the torsion beam, in curves taken with a decisive attitude, this type of suspension would be subject to a reduction in the toe-in of the wheels (translating into less stability of the car). The steering has also been improved and now offers an 11.4:1 ratio, almost 25% faster than the regular Puma.

NEW COLOR – On the Ford Puma ST Powershift debuts the new color Azura Blue. Complemented by a high-gloss black finish available for the roof and black surrounds (standard) featured on the grille, side sills, mirror caps and rear spoiler. The 19″ alloy wheels are also standard.