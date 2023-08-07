Found dead an entrepreneur crushed by forms Grana

This morning, after a night of searches by the firefighters, the lifeless body of Giacomo Chiapparini, the 75-year-old owner of the homonymous farm in Romano di Lombardia (Bergamo) was found who yesterday evening had been overwhelmed by the wheels of Grana Padano fallen together with the pallets in the warehouse of his dairy. His hopes of finding him alive were immediately vain.

Now the carabinieri and Ats Bergamo are trying to understand what caused the “domino effect” collapse of the shelves: a total of 25,000 wheels fell in an area of ​​two thousand square meters. The economic damages are also huge, now under consideration. Among the hypotheses, a failure in the system that handles the same wheels and that the owner of the dairy was using. The fall of a first shelf, up to the ceiling, caused a deadly domino effect and the man was overwhelmed with no escape.

