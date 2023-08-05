four arrested, there is also Kata’s uncle

Florence, 5 August 2023 – It is underway a Firenze an operation linked to the recent ones astor hotel facts. Staff of mobile team of Florence, with the help of various departments of carabinieriis performing searches against individuals who are allegedly involved in the last episode 28 maggio, when an Ecuadorian occupant fell from a window of the building to escape an aggression that took place in the context of the war for control of the rooms. According to what he learns The nation, the arrested would be four, all of Peruvian nationality. Among these also the uncle of Kata, the girl who disappeared on 10 June right from the former Hotel Astor.

