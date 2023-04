By the editorial staff



Soon there contraception oral will be free for all women.

The Price and Reimbursement Committee (CPR) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has in fact approved the decision to make the contraceptive pill free for women of all age groups, with a total cost for the state coffers estimated at about 140 million euros a year.

The free pre-exposure prophylaxis has also been approved against the HIV virusthe so-called Prep.