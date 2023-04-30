Free contraceptive pill, distribution underway: how to get it

Do you want to know how to get the contraceptive pill for free in Italy? Read the latest Aifa news and find out all the details.

With the announcement of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), the Birth Control Pill is now free for all womenregardless of age.

This decision is important news for women in Italy who can finally access an effective method of contraception without having to spend any money.

In this article we will explore what this decision means, what are its benefits e how can you access to the birth control pill free in Italy.

Free contraceptive pill: how to get it

The Birth control pill it has been the subject of debate in Italy for many years but finally, with this decision by AIFA, it is free for all women. But not only that HIV pill will also be free. This is very important news for all women who will finally have access to contraception without having to face prohibitive costs. However, how can these drugs be accessed?

To make contraception free in Italy, Aifa has identified three categories of contraceptive drugs and selected the least expensive products for each category. In particular, the Technical-Scientific Commission has divided the vast range of contraceptives available on the basis of the progestogen component and has recommended making a certain number of products available free of charge for each generation of medicines, guaranteeing a certain overlap. So how do you get the free pill? It is possible to get it going to the pharmacy with a prescription. Indeed, it can ask your family doctor for a prescription or go to a women’s counseling centre. Even if the pill is free, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before starting to take it, to check its compatibility with your health.

The free birth control pill: its benefits

The introduction of the free distribution of contraceptive pills is extremely positive news for all women in Italy. In particular, this decision, is of big profit for young women who have not yet established one economic situation to be able to have children and for the women that they are victims of sexual violence. The possibility of free access to contraception allows these women to have more control over their reproductive health and to spare unwanted pregnancies, thus also avoiding the risk of having to resort toabortion.

The possibility of free access to contraception helps reduce inequalities in access to reproductive healthguaranteeing all women the same opportunity to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

