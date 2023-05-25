Free contraceptive pill for women, Aifa wants to think about it: “But it should be placed in the Lea”

She was welcomed as one breakthroughinter alia in conjunction with the national day of women’s health (April 22), the announcement of theAifa on the free of charge birth control pill for all women. Just over a month after the turnaround, or rather a postponement in view of a real study, which generates controversy and indignation. The board of directors ofItalian drug agency in fact, it decided not to pronounce itself on the issue relating to the free use of the contraceptive pill for all women, asking for further information.

The black smoke was made official on 24 May, at the end of the meeting of the Board of Directors that, “having taken note that the Agency’s advisory commissions have not yet elaborated precise indications on the age groups to which the contraceptive pill can be granted free of charge, on the methods of distribution and on the costs for the National Health System in the various scenarios of adoption of reimbursement – explains the Agency – has found that the essential elements for deliberation do not exist”. The estimated costs for the free pill are approx 140 million euros a year.

It has yet to be determined whether to provide free pills for all women of childbearing age, or for women in economically disadvantaged conditions or for young women up to 19/26 years of age, as occurs in some European countries and in the six Italian regions (Puglia , Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, Tuscany, the Autonomous Province of Trento and Lazio) which offer free contraceptive pills.

The free use of the contraceptive pill has long been at the center of political and social debate with often opposing positions. In fact, opponents judge this project to go against the trend of the government’s intentions to use the few funds available to boost the birth rate.

There are those, like the former parliamentarian Lisa Nojacalls into question the minister for the family, birth rate and equal opportunities, Eugenia Rockella. “I would like to know the opinion on the decision of the AIFA Board of Directors not to follow up on the indications of the institution’s technical committees to make the contraceptive pill free for women of all ages. The best way – underlines Noja – to prevent recourse to abortion is to avoid unwanted pregnancies through the dissemination of sexual information and the conscious and accessible use of contraceptives. So if, as Eugenia Roccella preaches every other day, we want to fully implement law 194 in its entirety, today’s decision should be strongly criticized by the Minister herself. Or not? We look forward to hearing from you.”

Tra i contrari Pro Life & Family, which speaks of a “serious and dangerous” eventuality. Also for Moige-Movimento Italiano Genitori it is a project to be rejected by stating that Aifa “discriminates against those who have children”.

The position of the president of the National Federation of the Orders of Surgeons and Dentists Filippo Anelli who, after the approval of the Price and Reimbursement Committees, had spoken of “a shareable measure, which reduces inequalities and makes women equal in terms of health“. The free birth control pill, according to the Italian Association for Demographic Education, would instead represent “a return to the future. In the sense that up to 1993, or up to thirty years ago, contraception was already free, and this has also contributed to its awareness and diffusion among Italian women”.

interviewed byberaking latest news Salutethe gynecologist Daniela Fantini, contact person in Lombardy for Agite, the association of local gynecologists, comments on the ‘black smoke’ as follows: “Women continue to tell me: I’ve read that the pill is free. And I’ll have to keep answering them: yes, you read it because it was written. But not done yet.”

“Free contraception, at least for young girls, should be included in the ‘Lea’ (essential levels of assistance, ed.) – she observes – If one has to study, then one cannot find a job or a house at acceptable prices, as evidenced by the protests of students these days, how do you do? It’s clear that it’s not good to look for a child at the age of 40, but today life has really changed. The hope is therefore that the pill will be guaranteed to all girls of childbearing age precisely because of the characteristics of today’s life. Why, if a girl gets pregnant without wanting to when she is 20, today as today she does her? ”, asks the gynecologist.